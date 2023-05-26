OLEAN — A local pastor said there "was a sense of brokenness" at the funeral Friday for an Olean woman who was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run driver while she was jogging on Seneca Avenue.
Mary McFall, 42, "was very kind, she loved and honored her son," said Pastor Sean Obergfell of Believers Chapel on Constitution Avenue, where McFall was a member. "She has come to Believers Chapel for many years. Mary was faithful and part of many different ministries.”
She was buried in Pleasant Valley Cemetery on Route 16 in Olean after funeral services at the chapel.
Obergfell said McFall was “a super volunteer for us” in the different ministries she participated in and led. “She loved Jesus and loved the Lord and had wonderful relationships with other chapel members.”
There was “a sense of brokenness” at the funeral, Obergfell said. “She was a 42-year-old mom who loved her church. One of her favorite things was our Mother-Son Banquet.”
Obergfell described McFall as “a kind-hearted volunteer" who had started to get more involved in our children's ministries, where she and her son were currently serving."
The pastor added, “We have to hang on to our true hope that Mary is in the presence of the Lord. When you hold on to hope, it heals. ... People need to be healed from this. That healing is found in our hope that she is with the Lord."
McFall was a 1999 graduate of Hinsdale Central School and in 2001 earned her Associate’s Degree in Business from Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus. That same year, she started working at Cutco’s Vector Marketing. Her latest promotion to Cutco gifting specialist came in 2021.
A running enthusiast, McFall enjoyed sports and loved following the Buffalo Bills with her son and attending St. Bonaventure University basketball games and Olean Oilers baseball games at Bradner Stadium.
Surviving are her son, Carter McFall; her mother, Susanne Isaman; and two brothers and a sister.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said McFall was jogging on the right side of the road toward Dugan Road, apparently headed back toward her home on Haskell Road, when the tragedy occurred.
The alleged driver of the pickup truck, 48-year-old Scott A. Carlson of nearby Happy Hollow Road, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter as a result of the incident. Investigators said Carlson was also driving toward Dugan Road on Seneca Avenue, east of the Olean city line, when McFall was struck.
Lt. Nate Root of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, said there were witnesses to the hit-and-run and 911 calls came in immediately that a jogger had been struck. Besides a description of a red pickup truck, investigators got tips from area homeowners who have video surveillance at their homes.
The Sheriff’s Office put out a request for residents to report sightings of a red pickup fitting the description of the one that struck McFall.
“We received numerous tips,” Root said, noting that patrol deputies following up on one of those tips found Carlson in his parked truck in Ceres, Allegany County. Carlson is being held on $150,000 cash bail.
Root declined to discuss what circumstances led investigators to file second-degree murder as well as manslaughter charges against Carlson, or what other charges are being considered.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges were expected to be presented to a Cattaraugus County grand jury. Crime scene investigators and crash scene investigative personnel are working with District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman on the case.
Rieman told the Times Herald Friday that the case will be heard by the grand jury once investigators have completed their investigation. She declined further comment because of the ongoing investigation and pending charges.