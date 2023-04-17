OLEAN — Two Olean Common Council incumbents are currently unopposed and two are facing challenges in November’s election.
Voters will choose new aldermen for two-year terms in the Second, Fourth, Sixth and Seventh wards on Nov. 7. The salary for the positions is $5,500 a year after a raise approved in 2021. The candidates for major political parties include:
WARD 2Incumbent Jason Panus, running on the Republican and Conservative lines, is being challenged by Arnim “Jubs” Alexander Jr. on the Democratic line.
In 2021, Panus defeated Kristin Hinson on the United People line, 266-89. He was first elected in 2019.
Alexander is a member of the city Zoning Board of Appeals, appointed in 2020.
Ward 2 includes most of East Olean. As of Feb. 1, the state Board of Elections reported there were 1,372 active voters in the ward, with 469 Democratic registrations, 490 Republican, 32 Conservative, 4 Working Families, 83 other, and 294 with no party affiliation.
WARD 4Incumbent Sonya McCall is running unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.
In 2021, Sonya McCall defeated Republican Linda Edstrom, 142-103. McCall is in her first term.
Ward 4 covers the southern blocks of the city’s downtown business district, as well as the Oak Hill neighborhood and part of South Olean. There were 1,044 active registrations in Ward 4 on Feb. 1, including 379 Democratic registrations, 299 Republican, 21 Conservative, five Working Families, 56 other, and 284 with no party registration.
WARD 6Incumbent Vernon Robinson Jr., running on the Democratic and Working Families lines, is being challenged by Nicholas Alan Peterson on the Republican and Conservative lines.
In 2021, Robinson defeated Peterson, 184-132. Robinson was appointed in 2020 to replace Republican appointee Ron DaPolito, who was appointed to replace longtime Republican alderman Nate Smith who left the post before his term ended.
Ward 6 covers most of the West End. There were 1,142 active registrations on Feb. 1, including 408 Democratic, 365 Republican, 25 Conservative, five Working Families, 52 other, and 287 with no party registration.
WARD 7Incumbent David J. Anastasia is running unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines. In 2021, Anastasia ran unopposed.
Ward 7 covers the North Olean, Homer Hill and Baldwin Heights neighborhoods, as well as the northern end of the downtown business district. There were 1,210 active registrations on Feb. 1, with 392 Democratic, 439 Republican, 29 Conservative, 10 Working Families, 62 other, and 278 with no party registration.
THERE MAY BE more candidates on November’s ballot, as independent candidates may begin seeking petition signatures this week.
Designating petitions for political parties were due Thursday. Petitions for independent candidates open Tuesday, and must be filed between May 23-30. Independent candidates must file petitions totaling 1% of the total number of valid votes cast in the last gubernatorial election of the ward.