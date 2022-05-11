ALBANY — Parks & Trails New York announced Wednesday the recipients of $50,000 in grants to support communities participating in the Genesee Valley Trail Town initiative, including several in Allegany County.
“The Genesee Valley is truly one of the most stunning regions of New York State,” said Robin Dropkin, executive director of Parks & Trails New York. “This funding will not only help local communities showcase the unique attractions, services, and amenities available to both visitors and residents, but will also allow them to better promote the diverse experiences that this region has to offer.”
The grants will enable the ten Genesee Valley Trail Towns to take advantage of visitation to the Genesee Valley Greenway and other outdoor recreational resources in the area, foster place-making efforts, create safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians in Trail Town communities, and implement projects identified in the Genesee Valley Trail Town Initiative’s community action plans.
Area recipients include:
• Town of Hume ($5,000) — Demolition of former tennis court in town-owned park space directly adjacent to the greenway in preparation for the site to be used as a community gateway, and the purchase and installation of bicycle racks at three locations.
• Town of Caneadea ($3,100) — Wayfinding and safety signage for public trails and disc golf courses in Houghton, and the installation of an informational kiosk at a river access site in Houghton, making the site a new pocket park and informational hub.
• Cuba Friends of Architecture ($1,500) — The purchase of three cloud-linked digital information displays and cloud-based digital signage devices that will allow the Cuba Trail Town committee to display general trail information, trail maps, trail history, local events, weather, town, charity, cultural and tourist information through digital feeds and locally created media.
Grants will be awarded in conjunction with the Genesee Valley Trail Town Initiative, a collaborative effort between Letchworth Gateway Villages, Parks & Trails New York, the Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway, Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, and 10 communities along the 90-mile Genesee Valley Greenway in Western New York. The Trail Town Initiative aims to boost outdoor tourism, create more resilient communities and support the region’s post-COVID recovery.
The Genesee Valley Trail Town Grants are made possible by funding from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.