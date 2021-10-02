OLEAN — As the Olean City School District continues to address public concerns over the comments made by one of its principals, groups of students and community members are hoping for more change in the district overall.
In a message pop-up on its website, the school district said it’s “aware of concerns that have been raised within our community regarding a particular employee.”
In mid-September, videos of Joel Whitcher, co-principal at Olean Intermediate Middle School, were posted on Facebook showing Whitcher as pastor at the Fresh Fire Worship Center in Allegany.
In the videos, Whitcher made comments on religion, sexual identity, politics, COVID-19 and mental health, among others. Widespread reaction to the videos led to several protests and community groups calling his comments hate speech and asking for his removal.
Others defended Whitcher as a great principal and cited his First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of religion.
“We take these concerns very seriously and we are addressing this matter promptly, and consistent with our policies, mission, vision, and our guiding principles,” the school district’s message read.
Shortly after the videos were shared, Olean High School students Emma Dwaileebe and Aoife Ni She created a petition calling for Whitcher’s removal, which received over 2,200 signatures by deadline. But the students want to see even more done in the district.
“I think it’s also very important that we set a precedent for how public hate speech gets dealt with within our school district,” Ni She said. “I hope that this event is used to normalize conversation on hate speech and how it affects those on the receiving end.”
Dwaileebe hopes the school board will take action soon — and if nothing is done in the near future, the student body has no intent on giving up.
“It’s been really awesome to see so many different kids from our school band together and fight for something we all know is important. We are really passionate and committed to our end goal,” she said. “Long term, I’m hoping this encourages students to advocate and make themselves heard if they feel any hate or injustice is present. Especially if it is brought on by adults.”
Meanwhile, the Cattaraugus County Coalition for Change group recently met to discuss the next plans for what they want the school board to do, primarily instituting policy changes that the community first requested three years ago.
Group member Timothy Sherlock, the parent of a student in the district, said the district was presented the policy change requests, notably a social media policy for employees, following an incident with the district’s director of special education in 2018, but nothing was done.
“We’re still asking for those things, and we haven’t gone away quietly,” he said. “We are still planning some more protests, and we’re going to submit (the requests) to the school board.”
Sherlock said the group plans to present a statement and packet together for the school board for its Tuesday meeting with their list of requests and information on various acts and laws for gender equality in the school.
“This is not just the new isolated incident,” he said. “This was addressed years ago, and the board still chose to do nothing about placing the children’s safety and inclusion above all else.”
In its online message, the Olean school district said its guiding principles include a commitment to fostering “a respectful, safe and welcoming environment; embracing diversity; and honesty, integrity, responsibility, and accountability.” The district said these guiding principles will remain at the forefront as they move forward to address this matter.
“We will also remain focused on our mission/vision to be a student‑centered community of excellence in which all members are challenged to learn, achieve, contribute, and innovate,” the message read. “We appreciate the patience and support of our community as we continue to navigate this matter.”
Sherlock said the coalition is hoping the district begins to address a number of issues regarding gender and discrimination in the schools. A link for filing Dignity for All Students Act (DASA) complaints that used to be on the district website had been disabled for an indeterminate amount of time but was reinstated Thursday, Sherlock said.
“All the DASA coordinators, those who would receive the complaints, were the principals of the buildings,” he said. “So, who got the ones for the Olean Intermediate Middle School?”
The coalition is also looking into other issues in the district that they say violate Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. For example, the school must provide nongender restroom and locker room areas to students, but the students have to formally request rather than having those facilities already available, Sherlock said.
“They’re putting the onus on the students,” he said. “When you go online, you’re to fill out a report that says discrimination is occurring. It’s an online form they’re expecting students to do — it’s ridiculous, it’s not user friendly.”
The coalition group has six core members and about 35 overall members consisting of professors, doctors, parents and community members, Sherlock said.
“We don’t want to cause a riot. We’re not doing that,” he said. “Our focus is a peaceful and civil manner to affect change, but we have some major issues not only in the school district but in the city of Olean.”