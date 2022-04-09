OLEAN — Paragon Behavioral Health Services has been certified by Great Place to Work for the first time.
The distinction is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Paragon. This year, 84% of Paragon’s 80+ employees said it’s a great place to work — 25% higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Paragon is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience and engagement as a top priority towards our vision,” said President and Olean native, Dr. Kryn McClain. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Paragon. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
This past year, Paragon was a finalist in Olean’s Laine Business Accelerator Program, one of five chosen out of approximately 50 applicants. The Laine Business Accelerator program provides funding, mentorship, and workshops aimed at leveling up businesses; giving companies the tools and edge necessary to succeed.
Through this program, Paragon developed infrastructure to grow, strengthen their network within the community and set on a course to continue scaling services. This resulted in a 500% growth in the outpatient mental health program in Olean.
Founded in 2017, Paragon is a 100% women-owned behavioral health company co-owned by Dr. McClain and her business partner, Paulina Colonna, LMFT.
Paragon has three locations in Olean, Reading, Pa. and Ephrata, Pa. Paragon is a multi-program mental health company providing a range of services.