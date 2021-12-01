Paragon Behavioral Health in Laine Business Accelerator contest

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Five area businesses are vying for a share of $35,000 in business funding as they compete in the Erick Laine Business Accelerator, an incubator created to stimulate business growth in greater Olean and Cattaraugus County. The finalists will take part in a final business showcase taking place Dec. 7 at Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus. For details on the showcase event, visit https://www.lainebusinessaccelerator.com/.)
Paragon Behavioral Health Services in Olean was created by Kryn McClain and Paulina Colonna, who founded their business after they saw that the licensed professionals in their field were working extremely hard, yet not compensated the way they should.
The two women set out to create a place “where people felt appreciated for their work and could be paid more of what they deserved,” said McClain, who has a doctorate in healthcare administration and is a licensed professional counselor. The goal was to “build a behavioral health community based around integrity, dignity, excellence, innovation, and inclusion.”
Colonna is a licensed marriage and family therapist.
Paragon provides mental therapy and autism-related services from three locations: Wyomissing and Ephrata in Pennsylvania and Olean, and also via telehealth services.
McClain said Paragon’s mission is to enhance the lives of the community around them, through attentiveness and dedicative care.
“It’s all about caring for the caregiver,” she explained. “Whether that applies to Paragon’s employees or families, it is my essential function to ensure everyone associated with Paragon is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”
Paragon’s delivery of mental health and autism services is designed to give its professional counseling staff the ability to set its own limits and goals.
McClain said that for many professionals in the mental health field, a heavy caseload of up to 100 clients serves neither the clients nor the care team. So, Paragon’s counselors are asked to set a reasonable case load that lets them give appropriate attention to clients — without burning out the counselors.
A key focus for Paragon will be meeting the need for more licensed employees, who are scarce in today’s marketplace.
McClain said the current focus is “allowing practicing counselors the opportunity for an internship with us, where they can work to complete required internship hours in a nurturing environment, will help us gain and keep employees.”
“We know people are at the heart of what we do,” McClain said. “Paragon is striving to be the preferred place of employment, balancing our professionals’ needs with their commitment to excellence and quality of care.”
McClain said Paragon’s participation in the Laine Business Accelerator “just makes sense for the company.”
“Prior to taking part in the Laine Business Accelerator, we didn’t place a heavy priority on marketing and branding, we have a waitlist of potential clients,” she said. “We realized marketing is more than a transactional exchange. We are focused on sharing our narrative and mental health awareness to educate our community on who we are and how to recognize mental health symptoms.”
The program gave Paragon access to management training and help from the C4 business marketing student group at St. Bonaventure University. “In addition to networking and mentoring experiences, we now have a fully developed marketing plan that’s going to augment our growth over the next few years.”
McClain noted she is excited to share Paragon’s innovative ideas during the Laine Accelerator’s final pitch. She will showcase how the business plans to scale, grow, and most importantly, serve the underserved areas to enhance the lives of our community.