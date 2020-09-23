BRADFORD, Pa. — After the former Second Ward School on Congress Street was demolished several months ago to make way for a new YWCA Bradford headquarters and shelter, officials had hoped to continue on with fundraising efforts toward the construction of the building in 2021.
That was until the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, causing the shutdown of much of the economy and fundraising efforts for numerous nonprofits.
Now, six months later, the YW and its staff, who serve women, men and families in the area, are continuing on with their plans to construct a new 14,000 square-foot structure, albeit in a delayed mode. They are doing so by tapping into state resources that are expected to help fund the $4.3 million project. To date, the agency has raised $1.2 million for the project through its capital campaign.
Angela Erway, YW director of development and marketing, said the Office of Economic and Community Development of the City of Bradford recently came to their aid by applying to the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to help fund the new building.
“RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs, but they have become very competitive,” Erway said. “The YWCA’s plans complement the economic investments made through the Second Ward Neighborhood Partnership Project, so we are hopeful that our application will stand out.”
Erway added, “Balancing the needs of the people we serve, while respecting the economic challenges faced by local industry and our community, have certainly changed our fundraising strategy.
“We decided early on in the pandemic that being sensitive to the immediate needs of our regional economy takes precedence over a new facility, so we are waiting this out, just like everyone else,” she continued. “When a donor is interested in giving, or where an opportunity arises to fundraise in a manner that respects the needs of the greater community, we will continue to have dialogue and balance the needs of all. The YWCA remains adaptable, as they have been for over 100 years, and when the time is right, we will take the opportunity to move forward.”
Erway said that when the new building is constructed it will be utilized for all of the agency’s programs, including counseling services and shelter space.
For her part, Vanessa Castano, YW executive director, said, “Like other nonprofits in the community, we have a strong partnership with the United Way of the Bradford Area, and we support their current campaign efforts. We will remain fluid as we are cognizant of the needs of those around us.”
For more information on helping the YW or to make a donation, send funds to YWCA Bradford, 24 W. Corydon St., Bradford, PA 16701, or call the agency at 368-4235.