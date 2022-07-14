It was the type of news story a political candidate’s opponents are quick to react to — an unforced error.
A campaign aide to Carl Paladino of Buffalo, who is running in a Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District, was convicted of possessing child pornography in 2017, the Buffalo News reported Thursday.
Joel Sartori, a registered sex offender, was identified in a campaign filing with the Federal Elections Commission as an assistant treasurer of the Paladino campaign. He is considered a “moderate risk” to the public by law enforcement.
Democratic congressional candidate Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer from Tioga County, condemned Paladino Thursday for employing “a high-level staffer on his 2022 congressional campaign despite knowledge of the employee watching child pornography on a company computer in 2013 and later being convicted,” he said.
“Carl Paladino, the supposed tough-on-crime Republican, employs a sex offender who not only still works for the company he founded, but also works for his campaign as his Assistant Treasurer,” Wella Pia said. “Paladino has again shown he is unfit for office; going so far as to defend the sex offenders actions as being “a wonderful employee.”
Della Pia said everyone “has seen his prior comments praising Hitler and his racist remarks about Black Americans, now we see the actions he takes as well as the choices he makes when faced with a situation like this.”
The Democratic and Working Families Party candidate in the Aug. 23 special election said his opponent, Republican Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman, “is intentionally paving the way for Carl by running as his placeholder.”
Della Pia is also the Democrat and Working Families Party candidate in the November election in the new 23rd Election District that includes the southern and eastern part of Erie County.
That is where he will face the winner of the Aug. 23 Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District – Paladino or New York State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy.
Langworthy told the Times Herald Thursday he had not read the news story of Paladino’s campaign aide. He questioned why the aide’s name would have been listed on a federal campaign filing — knowing he had been convicted of possessing child pornography.
Paladino campaign spokesman Vish Burra told the Buffalo News that Sartori was one of 600 employees of the Ellicott Development Co. billing department and that he had no connection to Paladino’s congressional primary campaign.
Paladino, he added, “strongly condemns the atrocity of child pornography.”
Sartori pleaded guilty in state Supreme Court in April 2017 to four counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child and one count of promotion of sexual performance by a child.
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said the conviction dealt with possession, not production of images of child sexual abuse.
Sartori donated more than $11,500 to Paladino’s 2010 campaign for governor, and was paid more than $7,000 by the campaign for office supplies.
It is not the first time Paladino’s campaign has been dogged by controversy.
Last month, Paladino first denied then later admitted posting a “false flag” claim on Facebook of government involvement in mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.
A media group, Media Matters, also reported in June that Paladino said that Hitler “was the type of leader we need today” in a Buffalo radio interview from last year.
Paladino and Langworthy are battling for the Republican nomination in the new 23rd Congressional District after Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park ended his re-election bid over criticism erupted when he said he would support a congressional assault weapons ban in the wake of the mass killings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.
The new 23rd District includes Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Allegany, Erie, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties
Langworthy has the Conservative endorsement.