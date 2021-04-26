CUBA — Learn to paint with acrylics with artist Patience Wnek on May 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cuba Library.
Students will be instructed and shown through demonstration how to paint with acrylics. Each student will paint on canvas and simulate a pre-painted piece of art.
There is a $5 fee for this class, which is open to those ages 13 and up. Space is limited, and registration is required, so contact the Cuba Library to sign up.
Masks and social distancing rules will apply.
This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Tri-County Arts Council.