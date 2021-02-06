BRADFORD, Pa. — The PA Wilds has a new roadmap, an atlas intended to help visitors find the fun and unique places to visit during a trip to the 13-county region.
The PA Wilds Outdoor Discovery Atlas has been created as a print companion to pawilds.com and features information that will prove helpful in finding various points of interest in the region.
There are more than 45 pages to grab the reader’s attention. The atlas breaks the region down into thematic sub-regions, or landscapes, based on noteworthy experiences.
“This is the first PA Wilds-branded print map of the region since 2010,” said Ta Enos, CEO of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, the nonprofit that produced the atlas. “So much has changed on the ground since then, with new state-of-the-art visitor centers, trail connections and other outdoor rec asset improvements in so many communities. When the PA Wilds core marketing infrastructure integrated into our nonprofit in 2016-17, the map project was at the top of our list to overhaul and get back into print.”
Previously, a map was offered for visitors, which received positive feedback. As a result, the PA Wilds Center used partial funding from the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to begin developing a new map of the region in 2018.
“Our visitor bureau partners and DCNR developed the first map, and it was such a popular resource,” Enos said. “Parts of the PA Wilds are rugged and wild, and cell reception can be spotty, so having a navigable print map to accompany pawilds.com is important. Our goal was to build on that base, weave in more of the story of our region’s conservation legacy and entrepreneurial spirit, and create a model that was sustainable so it would not go out of print again.”
She said the organization’s communications director, LaKeshia Knarr, “did yeoman’s work overseeing production of the atlas.”
Notable landscapes in the PA Wilds region which are highlighted include Allegheny National Forest, Cook Forest, Dark Skies and Elk Country. Each landscape section showcases photos and outlines some of its unique characteristics, communities, and destinations.
It also includes a directory of visitor organizations serving the landscape to help travelers plan their trips. In addition to the landscapes, the atlas highlights regional heritage areas, including Lumber Heritage Region and the PA Route 6 Alliance.
“We saw this project as a true opportunity to build on our region’s conservation legacy and collaborative spirit by choosing to produce the entire atlas within the PA Wilds,” said Abbi Peters, EVP of Operations at the PA Wilds Center. “We know that this supported new opportunities for collaboration and jobs in our rural landscape, in addition to cutting down our environmental footprint.”
Bayard Printing Group in Williamsport was in charge of printing the final product. Design was handled by The Graphic Hive in Williamsport, local photographers contributed images and paper from Domtar’s Johnsonburg mill was used for the printed project.
“When PA Wilds Center first approached Domtar about this project and said the goal was to produce the atlas 100% in-region and to weave in details about our region’s rich lumber and conservation legacy, we were immediately drawn to the project as it aligned with our own Sustainable Forestry Principles,” said Luke Dillinger, wood procurement manager at Domtar. “The PA Wilds Outdoor Discovery Atlas has the power to not only help travelers navigate our rural region, but to help them interpret the region’s incredible lumber heritage and the beauty we see before us today.”
The PA Wilds Outdoor Discovery Atlas is now available at the PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park, 296 Viaduct Road, Mount Jewett or online at ShopThePaWilds.com, and it will also be available for sale via regional partners.
For more information, or to access free content from the Atlas, visit pawilds.com/outdoor-discovery-atlas/.