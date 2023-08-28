AUSTIN, Pa. — Coudersport-based state police are investigating the death at Austin Dam Memorial Park of a drummer who played with one of the bands at the Austin Dam Show over the weekend.
Troopers said Shae Ebner, 28, of Rochester, N.Y., was found dead at the park at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Festival organizers confirmed Ebner was a substitute percussionist for the band High Pines, whose members had played tribute to Talking Heads on Friday night.
The Coudersport PSP station commander, Sgt. Adam Kirk, told The Bradford Era that Ebner’s body was found in water at the park on Saturday morning. Kirk added that the body was transported to UPMC Cole before being taken to Erie for an autopsy.
Kirk said law enforcement officials combed the area and spoke to hundreds of potential witnesses. Before Ebner had been identified, officials broke into the music festival’s flow to make pleas with festival-goers to report any missing members of their parties.
Troopers stopped nearly every person at the festival to ask if they had seen or heard anything. There were eyewitness reports — both to state police and to a reporter from The Bradford Era — that in the early morning hours on Saturday there had been an argument in one area of the campgrounds and a little later an altercation in another area.
Troopers said they were investigating if there was a connection to the reported altercation and Ebner’s death. Troopers had taken Ebner’s personal belongings, tent and vehicle back to their station where everything was to be thoroughly searched.
As officers were leaving the park on Saturday, Kirk stated, “The investigation is ongoing. We are not sure there was foul play, and we are not ruling it out. But, we do not know the cause of death yet.”