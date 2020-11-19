New York state residents who might be traveling to neighboring Pennsylvania over Thanksgiving week should be aware of requirements put in place this week.
Anyone who visits from another state must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering Pennsylvania. If someone cannot get a test — or chooses not to — they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania's secretary of health, Dr. Rachel Levine, announced the requirement on Tuesday — it takes effect on Friday.
Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their return to the commonwealth or to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
This order does not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment.
“It is our collective responsibility to protect our communities and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19 and to continue to work together to get through this pandemic. These targeted mitigation efforts, combined with existing ones, are paramount to saving lives and protecting our economy,” Gov. Tom Wolf said earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania strengthened its initial masking order with these inclusions:
- Masks are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.
- When outdoors, a mask must be worn if you are not able to remain physically distant (at least 6 feet away) from someone not in your household the entire time you are outdoors.
- When indoors, masks will now be required even if you are physically distant from members not in your household. This means that even if you are able to be 6 feet apart, you will need to wear a mask while inside, if with people other than members of your household.
- This order applies to every indoor facility, including homes, retail establishments, gyms, doctors’ offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served.