COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A 21-year-old Berks County man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident Sunday evening in Bingham Township, Potter County.
Christian E. Hellriegel, of Barto, was a passenger on the ATV when it overturned on Pushersiding Road at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Coudersport-based state police reported.
The driver, Collin M. Patterson, 25, also of Barto, suffered serious injuries and was transported by ChristianaCare LifeNet air-medical transport to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for evaluation and treatment.
Troopers said the occurred just south of the Pushersiding Road intersection with Cinder Hill Road. The Polaris ATV, driven by Patterson, was northbound on a right curve when it went off the road on the west side, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree with its front end.
Hellriegel and Patterson were both thrown from the ATV, with Patterson suffering major injuries and Hellriegel suffering fatal injuries, police said.
The Tri-Town Ambulance and Fire Department and the Genesee Ambulance assisted at the scene.
The investigation continues, troopers said.