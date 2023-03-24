MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in McKean County sold a $1 million-winning Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off ticket recently.
The Walmart at 50 Foster Brook Boulevard will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 7:44 pm
Millionaire Maker is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s at palottery.state.pa.us or downloading the official app.
Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.
