After nearly a decade of dormancy, an effort is taking shape to bring Denton Hill State Park, a former downhill skiing area in Potter County, Pa., back to life.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced a plan to work with locally based Denton Go LLC to grow recreational opportunities in all four seasons at Denton Hill.
“We’re really excited to work with Denton Go to imagine how greater access and new recreational opportunities at the park can serve residents and draw visitors to the Pennsylvania Wilds region throughout the year,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “Outdoor assets like Denton Hill are an important part of rural economies, so revitalizing the park will help nearby communities, businesses and attractions grow and thrive.”
The DCNR and Denton Go LLC are working out the terms of a 35-year lease, which will include a capital investment from Denton Go. The design phase for park improvements will coincide with the issuance of the concession agreement.
All permanent infrastructure is owned by DCNR and is in need of major rehabilitation and modernization. The department is committing $10 million in capital improvements to the park.
Denton Go LLC is a new company comprising three local members that was formed to operate the concession at Denton Hill. The company brings business and mountain recreation experience that includes ski and hospitality operations.
“DCNR supports Denton Go’s vision for a variety of four-season outdoor recreation experiences on the mountain, with a heavy focus on multi-use trail development and access improvements,” Hallas said. “Overnight opportunities as well as an improved lodge and rehabilitated downhill skiing infrastructure also are part of the plan.”
State Reps. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, and Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, issued a joint statement on the Denton Hill agreement.
“This is great news for our region. Revitalizing Denton Hill and expanding it to a four-season destination will bring significant benefits for economic growth in the region, drawing more customers into our existing small businesses and encouraging the development of others,” the representatives said. “With Cherry Springs State Park just 20 minutes away, the upgrades at Denton Hill are sure to benefit both parks.”
The two legislators mentioned that residents still talk about how much they enjoyed the site when it was a small skiing venue.
“We also continue to hear from local people who share how much they miss skiing at Denton Hill, and it will be wonderful to bring back that opportunity for them, along with other recreational opportunities throughout the year. We encourage DCNR and the Department of General Services to expedite the work to get Denton Hill up and running as soon as possible.”
Hallas noted that the Bureau of State Parks considers this project a model of responding to changing outdoor recreation needs and warmer weather that could be replicated in other places in the state’s 124-park system.
The 700-acre Denton Hill State Park is located on U.S. Route 6 in Ulysses Township — in the Route 6 Heritage Corridor and in the Pennsylvania Wilds. It was developed by DCNR as a specialized ski area in the early 1950s. The ski area has been closed since the winter of 2014.
Mountainous trails traverse Denton Hill and connect to many more miles of trails in Susquehannock State Forest, and to the nearby Pennsylvania Lumber Museum’s trails.