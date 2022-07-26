BRADFORD, Pa. — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson last week voted against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages. Three days later, the Republican attended the wedding of his son to another man.
Maddison Stone, press secretary for Thompson, whose congressional district includes McKean County, confirmed the congressman’s attendance at the same-sex wedding.
“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Stone said in an emailed statement to The Bradford Era, the same one the congressman’s team sent out in response to all media. “The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”
On Tuesday, the story had gone viral, with Thompson being vilified on social media as a “hypocrite” with a “do as I say, not as I do” attitude.
Some on social media alleged that Thompson’s vote was political theater for his conservative district, while others argued that re-election shouldn’t outweigh supporting a family member.
The legislation at the heart of the controversy, the Respect for Marriage Act, was passed by a House vote of 267-157 on July 19, with 47 Republicans — including three from Pennsylvania — joining every Democrat in backing it. The House bill would require the federal and state governments to recognize same-sex marriages, but would not stop a state from banning such marriages in the future.
The legislation is now before the Senate, where its prospects for passage are far less certain. Nevertheless, Democrats were encouraged by the number of House Republicans who voted for it.
“I want to bring this bill to the floor,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday, “and we’re working to get the necessary Senate Republican support to ensure it would pass.”
In all 10 Republican senators would need to join with all Democrats to reach the 60 vote threshold to overcome a GOP filibuster. President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill if it were to pass.
The House vote came amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion access could jeopardize other rights aside from access to abortion, including 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which established the rights of same-sex couples to marry nationwide.
When asked for a comment on the legislation on Tuesday, Stone sent the same emailed statement to The Era as was sent to all media: “The bill was nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores.”
In 2014, a federal judge struck down Pennsylvania’s same-sex marriage ban, and then-Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican, declined to appeal the decision.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)