MOUNT ALTON, Pa. — Rep. Glenn Thompson said he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself, but he admits to eagerly looking ahead to the 2022 midterm elections and the potential flip of U.S. House control to the Republicans.
If that happens — and political forecasters say it’s a strong possibility — Thompson could find himself chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and the seven-term Republican is excited about what that could mean for Pennsylvania.
“That would make me the first Ag chairman in the House from Pennsylvania in more than 200 years,” Thompson, from Centre County, told a group of close to 20 constituents who attended a town hall meeting Saturday at the Bradford Regional Airport. “There would be some real opportunities” for the state in the new Congress.
Thompson, whose district includes McKean, Cameron and Elk counties, is up for re-election this year; he will be a heavy favorite for an eighth term.
He said his current position as the ranking Republican on the Ag Committee has already proved beneficial, not least because of the focus he steered on broadband funding for rural America.
In May 2021, Thompson introduced H.R. 3396, the Broadband for Rural America Act, to bridge the digital divide for communities nationwide. The bill became the framework for the bipartisan H.R. 4374, the Broadband Internet Connections for Rural America Act, which invests $43.2 billion in USDA’s Rural Development broadband programs by providing last-mile technical and financial assistance to rural communities seeking to improve their broadband service.
Thompson said the bill, passed in December, also increases resources available to “build out middle-mile,” providing grant funding to small rural communities and providing funds to invest in distance learning and telemedicine capabilities.
Thompson, a descendant of dairy farmers, said he wants to pursue agriculture initiatives that would benefit central and northern Pennsylvania, including cattle-raising and meat-processing ideas that could help cut costs for consumers and improve supply chain.
He cited a business model carried out by a regional grocery store chain in Pennsylvania in which the owners are purchasing cattle to build their own herd, while contracting with farmers to raise and tend the herd on farms in the state. Some former dairy farmers, having been driven from the dairy business because of low prices, have joined in the initiative, giving them an option to continue to farm on their own land.
Meanwhile, Thompson cited a program started in Jefferson County that provides resources and training for meat processing. Increased ability to process meat, coupled with increased livestock raising in Pennsylvania, would make the state less dependent on production from the American West, he said.
“That’s food security, which is a real issue,” Thompson said, agreeing with a constituent’s comment that the United States should work harder to become less dependent on food imported from overseas.
Prompted by a constituent’s comment, Thompson said he is concerned that too much good agricultural land in the state could be used for solar farms. That type of use, he said, is shortsighted.
“Solar energy has its place,” he said, “on buildings and other areas, but we have to be careful about how much arable land” is used for industrial-size solar developments.
Another agriculture-related issue Thompson discussed was his bill to establish funding for research on Chronic Wasting Disease, which afflicts deer and elk — two species that are critical to the outdoor recreation and tourism industries in Pennsylvania. Thompson said the issue is not just about hunters — elk and deer “are worth millions” to the state, while deer farms in Pennsylvania that produce buck lure products are assailed by CWD.
Other topics Thompson discussed at the airport, which Thompson called a “gem” for McKean County:
Redistricting
More work has to be done in Harrisburg, but the congressman said “it looks good” for keeping his 15th District intact with little or no significant changes.
In addition to McKean, Elk and Cameron counties, the sprawling congressional district includes Warren, Forest, Venango, Clarion, Jefferson, Armstrong, Clearfield and Indiana counties, most of Cambria and Centre counties and parts of Butler County.
The former 5th Congressional District, which Thompson served from 2009 to 2018, was redrawn for the 2018 elections after a state Supreme Court ruling against gerrymandering.
China and US manufacturing
The congressman agreed with a constituent’s comment that the U.S. must make a concertive effort to “bring more industry back” to our shores, calling it a national security issue.
Thompson cited pharmaceuticals and personal protective equipment, the latter of which were in such short supply at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as good examples of the need for greater domestic production capability.
On computer microchips, which are so critical to manufacturing, Thompson said the U.S. maintains a good supply from Taiwan. But that island economy is under threat from China, which has been more and more aggressive in asserting its right to possess Taiwan.
The Biden administration
Last week constituted “a terrible week” for President Joe Biden, Thompson said.
He was referencing a Supreme Court ruling that struck down the president’s mandate that all employees of private businesses with 100 or more on the payroll be vaccinated for the coronavirus, and that the Democratic Party’s package of voting reforms appeared “dead on arrival.”
Specifically this past week, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said she won’t support changing Senate filibuster rules to open the way for legislation that would result in more federal control of elections.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, also a Democrat, has also been ill-disposed toward a filibuster change in the closely divided Senate.