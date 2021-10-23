Oyler waging write-in campaign for Salamanca supervisor

SALAMANCA — Town of Salamanca Supervisor Charles Oyler is running a write-in campaign to keep his post.
Oyler, a Democrat, was appointed supervisor by the Salamanca Town Board this summer to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of former supervisor Tim Jackson.
The resignation of Jackson came too late to name another candidate or remove his name from the ballot. There are no other candidates for supervisor on the ballot. As a result, Oyler finds himself explaining the situation to voters and asking for their write-in vote.
A retired director of special education at the Salamanca Central School District, spent more than 30 years at the school as a teacher then an administrator. He retired in 2012. His wife, Mary Kay, was a preschool teacher at Salamanca. Oyler was also a football and track coach at the school.
He earned his master’s degree in education from the University of West Virginia and an advanced degree in administration from St. Bonaventure University.
After retiring, Oyler began fly fishing on area streams and hunting on a 100-acre tract of property he owns in Bucktooth Run in the town of Salamanca.
Oyler said the two most important issues facing the town right now are the COVID-19 crisis and the question of whether to allow the sale of marijuana in the town.
The town board is currently undecided on the marijuana question and plans to hold a public hearing on whether to opt out, Oyler said.
He personally thinks that there is likely to be so little revenue involved that “it’s a mistake to do it.” The board, Oyler said, “will make the final decision.”
The main responsibility of town government in a small town like Salamanca is keeping up the highways. “It’s the biggest and most costly thing,” Oyler said.
That’s the responsibility of the highway superintendent, but the town board votes on the budget.
Oyler said his biggest job between now and Election Day Nov. 2 “is just trying to get my name out there.”
He has to explain that it’s a write-in election for him and he plans to serve out the full four-year term. “If I start something, I’ll finish it,” Oyler said.