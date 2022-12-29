CUBA — A maker of medical test strips will move its Cuba operations out of the area next year, laying off 29 workers.
Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Co., formerly Crosstex International, will close its dental instrument manufacturing site at 31 Water St. in March, according to a state-mandated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification posted Friday. The 29 employees, who are not represented by a union, will be separated on March 31.
According to the notification, the company will close the facility in Cuba and relocate its operations to Rush in Monroe County, as well as Mentor, Ohio.
The plant is operated by the successor to Sterilator Company, originally a manufacturer of sterility test strips for the medical industry. Sterilator was founded by the late John and Ruth Doyle in 1973. Originally operating out of the Doyle home, the company supplied hospitals with sterility indicators internationally. The company passed to the next generation of the family in 1999.
Cantel subsidiary Crosstex International acquired Sterilator in 2014, and Cantel acquired Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Co. in 2019, merging it with Crosstex.