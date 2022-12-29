CUBA — A maker of medical test strips will move its Cuba operations out of the area next year, laying off 29 workers.

Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Co., formerly Crosstex International, will close its dental instrument manufacturing site at 31 Water St. in March, according to a state-mandated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification posted Friday. The 29 employees, who are not represented by a union, will be separated on March 31.

 

