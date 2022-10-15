BRADFORD, Pa. — It appears that Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent Jed Hamberger, fresh off DUI sentencing in McKean County Court on Thursday, is still on the job in the Potter County district.

Hamberger, 36, of Bradford, was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which are to be served on house arrest; seven days of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; 12 months concurrent probation; 12 month license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles. Standard DUI terms and fines and costs apply as well.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social