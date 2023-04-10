OLEAN — While the statement, “A lot’s happened in three years,” applies to most, it’s even more so for the outgoing head of the city’s fire and ambulance crews.
City of Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson, a 21-year veteran who has held his current post for just over three years, will be saying goodbye to the fire service April 29. The 45-year-old chief will be heading to Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES as a senior safety technician after leading his department through the COVID-19 pandemic and various upgrades and record call volumes.
Richardson, an Olean native and 1996 Olean High School graduate, joined the fire department in 2002 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2011. He was confirmed as the 26th chief of the Olean Fire Department in January 2020, succeeding 20-year chief Bob Bell. The position carries the full title of chief of the Department of Fire, Buildings and Emergency Services, a position created in the 1994 city charter revision.
“A lot’s happened in three years,” he told the Times Herald, reflecting on the global pandemic that began shutting down businesses and radically changing emergency response less than two months after he was sworn in to his position.
Fortunately, “with COVID, we had a bit of a time to prepare,” he said, noting the crisis really came to a head locally several months after it hit New York City. “We had at least some ability to see what was happening in metro areas.”
That time allowed the department a better chance to prepare, buy personal protective equipment and learn from the procedure mistakes elsewhere in order to better serve the area. It meant 28 straight days of work in one stretch, Richardson said.
And while Richardson takes pride in the effort by his department and its members to weather the COVID storm, the crisis hit too close to home — the loss of one of its own.
Richardson noted the 2021 death of firefighter Tracy Veno to COVID-19 hit the department hard, followed six months later by the loss of Capt. Jim Bennett to cancer. Richardson said his last act as chief will be to escort the Veno family and other firefighters to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland in May.
DEPARTMENT PROGRESS
Last year was “our busiest year on record,” with over 4,000 calls in 2022, Richardson said. “Our call volumes have gone up significantly.”
But despite the challenges, improvements were made in the department. New infectious disease protocols — built on the lessons learned during the pandemic — have helped keep firefighters and the community healthier.
The department also made many equipment purchases, such as autoloading stretchers after a firefighter was seriously injured lifting a stretcher into an ambulance. Other major equipment purchases Include the new Engine 41 — which took almost two years to arrive due to parts shortages — months of repairs to Engine 40 after a January 2022 accident and new airpacks that are lighter and easier to use.
“My biggest crux has always been safety,” Richardson said. “If I’m going to hang my hat on anything, it’s ensuring our firefighters have the best tools … to do the job safely. I feel as a department we’ve done that.”
The chief also takes pride in the citywide effort to boost the community’s Insurance Services Organization rating, providing lower fire insurance rates. Half of the score is based on the fire department — staffing levels, training and equipment. Another 40% is based on the water supply, with the remainder focused on communications systems and community risk reduction. The scores range from 1 to 10, with 10 being the least prepared.
“We were able to improve our ISO rating from a 4 to a high 3,” Richardson said, noting the city is close to a 2 rating. “It was a lot of work by our members and other departments in the city — it’s a big feather in our cap.
“I got a lot of what I wanted to get accomplished,” he added, and despite the trials, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my three years as fire chief.”
And while “it saddens me to leave, I don’t want our department to get stagnant,” he said. ”I feel it’s my responsibility to have the city get someone to come in and see what I missed … even if it means me stepping aside.”
His advice for the next chief?
“Always keep striving and never get stagnant,” he offered. “We owe it to our city to be our best.”