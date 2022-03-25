BRADFORD, Pa. — W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company will host respected bushcrafting experts Laramy “Sasquatch” Miller, Roland Welker and Hal Shaffer at the Zippo Case Museum & Flagship Store for a public “meet and greet” event 3 to 5 p.m. March 28.
The three will sign autographs and share stories of their outdoor adventures with museum visitors. Attendees may receive special giveaways while supplies last and enter drawings for prizes. Light refreshments will be served.
“We’re excited to be able to introduce these legends of the outdoors to Bradford,” said John Sicher, executive vice president of marketing and innovation for Zippo and Case. “Their experience in bushcraft and survival skills span decades, making them among some of the foremost authorities of their craft.
“Their stories of survival in the wild can leave you speechless,” he said.
The three outdoor TV personalities have been using Case knives and Zippo outdoor products as part of their daily personal and professional lives, acting as ambassadors for the Case brand, and applying their vast experience in outdoor survival to become industry collaborators.
Making a cut of over 40,000 applicants to the popular “Alone” series that airs on History Channel, Welker was among 10 contestants who set out to endure 100 days in the Canadian Arctic to win the largest cash prize in the show’s history, $1 million.
Welker is a native of Shiloh in York County.
Miller is best known for his show “Last of a Breed,” which aired on the Sportsman Channel and showcased how his skills and knowledge of nature and hunting mirrored those of the mountain men of the mid-1800s. Born of Native American ancestry and trained by true mountain men, Miller travels the challenging routes once taken by these original explorers.
A new show titled “On the Trail,” starring Miller and sponsored by Case Knives, recently debuted on the Outdoor Channel. The show challenges Miller to survive for 30 straight days in the unforgiving Montana backcountry, equipped only with his trusty horse 7 and minimal gear, which includes Case knives.
Shaffer, an Alabama native and lifelong outdoorsman, has lived a life of adventure from an early age. His infectious personality shows in his love of the outdoors and chasing wild game. Shaffer is the pending world record holder for black bear.
He hosts “Drop Zone TV,” which has aired on the Outdoor Channel over several seasons.