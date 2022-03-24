OTW’s ‘Do Not Go Gentle’ is a thought-provoking performance

OLEAN — The next performance in the Olean Theatre Workshop’s season is “Do Not Go Gentle” by Suzan Zeder. The audience (masks optional) is welcome to attend tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at a 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee.
Maria Welka, who typically shares her talents on-stage, directs the show and provides impressive original artwork for this poignant production.
This play takes its name from the Dylan Thomas poem in which the speaker addresses his father and urges him to resist succumbing to death. While the mood of the poem is intense and somber, the play allows for many humorous moments while dealing with the passing of a loved one.
Sandra Mulryan portrays Lillian Barron, deceased matriarch who isn’t ready to move on just yet. The complexities of Lillian’s life are told through a series of flashbacks of her interactions with others and their current reflections on those events. Mulryan’s version of Lillian is stubborn, witty and wise, which endears her to the audience.
The quirky merchandising consultant Mildred Flumac, played by Misty Richardson, is charged with the task of assisting Lillian’s family with an estate sale.
She needs to deal with the results of Lillian’s peculiarities and compel the family to sort through her sentimental belongings and, consequently, their own feelings. This process helps them to begin to know the deceased woman in ways they hadn’t before.
Tristan DeFiore plays her son, Colonel Windsor Barron, whose narcissistic attitude leads him to lack an understanding and appreciation of his mother. He fails to see how his decisions impact others, especially his daughter, Kelly.
Portrayed by Isabelle Redding, Kelly had a meaningful connection to her grandmother and longed to spend more time with Lillian and has expressed some regrets for her actions.
Fortunately, a young boy who refers to himself as Nobody is able to alleviate Kelly’s guilt and explain some enlightening artistic surprises Lillian left behind.
Liam Austin is the rascal Nobody who sneaks around the house because he, like Kelly, saw Lillian and her home as a safe place. Similarly, her kind niece Joanna, played by Rebecca Green, also considered Lillian to be a comforting and steady presence in her life.
Overall, the play focuses on the necessity of appreciating loved ones as the characters come to understand Lillian’s need to “rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
Tickets for the show staged at the Washington Street Theater are $10 and available online at www.oleanworkshop.org and at the door. Tickets can be reserved by calling (716) 373-SHOW.