DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred School District initiated remote learning for the high school this past week, which will continue after the holiday break.
According to a letter from Superintendent Matt Splain, which was released to parents and families Nov. 20, the decision is a result of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s recommendation to transition to remote learning for all of McKean County’s districts.
Otto-Eldred’s elementary students will continue with in-person instruction.
High school staff will report to the building as normal, and some high school students will be invited/permitted to come to school in person. Families that have students who can continue to attend in-person were notified by Tuesday of this week.
CTC students will attend as normal. Transportation will be provided as normal in the morning, with changes possible for the afternoon.
Meals will be served to those students who attend in-person, and meal pick-up will be available for those who are learning from home.
Practices will continue for sports, with some extra safety measures possible.
Splain categorized the change in education as “a temporary adjustment to help our schools maintain operations long-term” and stated, “I have full confidence our staff will do whatever is needed to keep educating our students.”
Splain also asked that students and staff stay safe over the break, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.