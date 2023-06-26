Otto-Eldred graduates receive CRCF-managed scholarship awards

DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Six recent Otto-Eldred High School graduates received scholarship awards from funds established at and managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to support graduating OEHS students.
Sarah Beaver, Harris Bell, Brooke Close, Katherine Sheeler, Abbie Strait and Ethan VanCamp received the Bob and Barbara McCord Scholarship for $750 each.
This scholarship, for graduating students and past graduates of Otto-Eldred High School, was established through the Bob and Barbara McCord Private Foundation. The scholarship is for students attending a post-secondary institution (one-, two- or four-year institutions) preferably in the career/technical fields. Recipients must also be in good academic standing and be involved in extracurricular activities.
Beaver plans to study agriculture and extension education at Penn State University. Bell will attend Daemen University and study in the physician assistant program. Close will study aerospace engineering at West Virginia University. Sheeler plans to study business/sports management at Mansfield University. Strait will attend Triangle Tech to study welding and fabrication. VanCamp plans to study agriculture and extension education at West Virginia University.
Sarah Beaver also received the Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship for $500.
The scholarship, made possible by the Bob and Barbara McCord scholarship fund, is for veterans and dependents of veterans who graduated or will graduate from Otto-Eldred High School or a Cattaraugus County high school. The scholarship is named for Mr. McCord, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years, and his nephew, Jack Karl.
Strait and Beaver also received the Otto/Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship for $1,500.
The Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship is a scholarship given annually to Otto-Eldred High School graduating seniors who have maintained at least a 2.75 GPA and received acceptance to, preferably, a two-year college or a four-year program.
Strait also received the Fred P. Baker Memorial Scholarship for $500.
The Fred P. Baker Memorial Scholarship, established by his wife and son, Joyce and Steve Baker, is for a graduating student of Otto-Eldred High School who will be attending a post-secondary institution, whether it be a trade school or a two- or four-year college. The student recipient must demonstrate hard work toward overcoming a challenge and a minimum GPA of 2.0. Baker was a graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and an active member of the Eldred community.
Bell received the Albert A. Bennet Jr. Family Scholarship for $1,000.
Sue Bennett established the Albert A. Bennet Jr. Family Scholarship in memory of her husband to benefit a graduating Otto-Eldred senior pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year institution. Recipients should demonstrate academic excellence, participation in extracurricular activities and strong educational/career goals. Mr. and Mrs. Bennett and their four children all graduated from Otto-Eldred.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.