DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred High School graduated 36 students in the class of 2022 on Friday in the high school auditorium.
Graduates who received diplomas were: Morgan Joy Burrows, Jacob Scott Coffman, Katrina Ann Cousins, Wade Walker Daniels, Gracie Lynn DeLong, Grace Elizabeth Dombeck, Daniel Allen Douglas, Taylor Mae English, Wyatt Allen Farr, Hannah Grace Gordon, Gavin Lee Jimerson, Joshua Michael Kessler, Montana-Skye Lisa Kusnierz, Samuel Joseph Lippert, Ryan Henry Love, Braden Maholic, Bianca Maciel Medeiros, Chance Palmer, Gavin Michael Pearce, Kaylee Carolyn Rhinehart, Suzanne Clare Rounsville, Zackary Sands, Nathan Caleb Schuessler, Brianna Jade Silvis, Kaden Ronald Silvis, Natalie Sue Smith, Gracie Leona Stahli-Dilley, Chloe Mae Stickle, Jayden Stone, Jaden Ryley Studer, Brett Michael Taggart, Austin Michael Unverdorben, Bradley Cohen Walker, Connor Jackson Weilacher, Corrine Ellen Wilcox and Abigail Wolfe.
The class officers were president Corrine Wilcox, vice president Chloe Stickle, secretary Kaylee Rhinehart and treasurer Nathan Schuessler.
Graduating students in the National Honor Society included Katrina Cousins, Gracie DeLong, Taylor English, Kaylee Rhinehart, Nathan Schuessler, Chloe Stickle, Corrine Wilcox and Abigail Wolfe.
The guest speaker for the evening was the son of the late Dale Rounsville, Shawn Rounsville.
One parent via a Facebook post on Saturday commemorated memorable moments during the graduation ceremony with a photo of Superintendent Matt Splain holding a handful of engraved forks and spoons.
According to the poster, “Shaking hands with Mr. Splain, each graduate handed him a fork or spoon engraved with 'Class of 2022' to replace the dwindling supply from the cafeteria that mysteriously kept disappearing throughout the year.”