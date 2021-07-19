DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred High School graduates in the class of 2021 earned numerous scholarships and academic awards.
They are:
• Reagan Austin: Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship, Otto-Eldred Music Boosters Scholarship, Quinn Davis Memorial Scholarship, Bob & Barbara McCord Scholarship, Thomas L. Bartholomew Memorial Scholarship, Otto-Eldred Ministerium Scholarship, Olivia Douglas Memorial, Eldred Conservation Club
• Zazeric Bell: Big 30 Athletic Fund Scholarship, Little Nippers Scholarship, Mr. and Mrs. H. Milford Loop Memorial, John J. Murphy Family Scholarship, Close's Lumber
• Hannah Bennett: American Legion Award
• Haedyn Brewer: Glenn & Jeannette Loop Memorial Scholarship, Otto-Eldred Music Boosters Scholarship, Bob & Barbara McCord Scholarship
• Morgan Dalton: Eldred Area Lions Club Scholarship, Glenn & Jeannette Loop Memorial Scholarship, Philip and Lila LaBella, Paul Duke Memorial Northern Star Lodge No. 555-Free and Accepted Masons, Milliron-Marshall Memorial
• Hannah Garthwaite: Glenn & Jeannette Loop Memorial Scholarship, American Legion Award
• Halie Higley: Jeannette Hennigan-Brandis Memorial Award
• Micah Jordan: Max & Sherry Housler Scholarship, Cindy Barrett Memorial, Paul Duke Memorial Northern Star Lodge No. 555-Free and Accepted Masons
• Jesse Kilcoin: John & Jane Costello Scholarship
• Amy Mahaney: Beverly Foster Memorial, Milliron-Marshall Memorial, Bradford Ecumenical Home
• Jacob Merry: Tim Murphy Memorial Scholarship, Mr. and Mrs. H. Milford Loop Memorial
• Alexis Nickerson: Glenn & Jeannette Loop Memorial Scholarship, James M. Duff Memorial Scholarship
• Reilly Raught: American Legion Award, Guy Moses Memorial-Eldred VFW Post No. 2092 Scholarship
• Brent Renninger: Kevin Sullivan Memorial Scholarship
• Ryley Rosenswie: Russell-Stull-Walch Scholarship
• Cole Sebastian: Donna R. Stull & Charlotte A. Walch Scholarship, Frank and Eleanor Shick Attendance Award, Bob & Barbara McCord Scholarship, Petruzzi Insurance Agency, LLC, Wolcott/Harrington Award
• Emmalee Sheeler: Glenn & Jeannette Loop Memorial Scholarship, Harrington Academic Award, Joel N. King Senior Science Award, Frank & Shirley Cochran American Legion Mantle Award, Albert A. Bennett Jr. Family Scholarship, Margaret T. Bray Award, Mr. and Mrs. H. Milford Loop Memorial, Randy Stebbins Memorial Scholarship, Elizabeth Tennises Memorial Scholarship, Otto-Eldred Ministerium Scholarship, Otto-Eldred Education Association, Colonel (ret) & Mrs. Jim Slavin Service Award, Wolcott/Harrington Award
• Brittney Smith: Frank & Shirley Cochran American Legion Mantle Award, Margaret T. Bray Award
• Megann Taggart: Glenn & Jeannette Loop Memorial Scholarship