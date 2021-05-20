DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred school board approved a preliminary operating budget for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $12,824,000 which could represent a tax increase between 1% and 3%.
At this week’s board of education meeting on Zoom, Superintendent Matthew Splain said the budget represents revenue of $11,600,871 and a current deficit of $400,000. A tax increase, if approved, would raise an additional $40,000 or more. Splain said a 3% tax hike would raise $45,000, a 2% tax increase would raise $30,0000 and a 1% tax increase would raise $15,000.
Splain said median households in the district would see an approximate $30 increase in their tax bills if the budget is approved by the board June 15.
Board members who were present and approved of the preliminary budget were Cindy Murphy, Jeannie Gray, Lisa Beaver, Jolene Schuessler, Lance Baker and Maureen Raught. The lone no vote was from Matt Windsor. Not present were Elizabeth Murphy and Marlene Lang.
Splain noted the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) federal funding earmarked for the district has to address needs that have arised from the pandemic, and wouldn’t necessarily aid the budget.
Spain said the first ESSR payment provided $130,000 to the district; the second provided $750,000; and the third is slated for $1.4 million.
“(ESSER) can help to a point, for instance, we hired a social worker this year, but it will only last three years,” Splain explained. “So we’ll have to make sure we have funding in place to keep the social worker ongoing.”
The funds can also be used to buy computers for the students and help with summer school activities which, in turn, will provide academic assistance and other resources for children in the district.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignations of several staff members who include the following people: Dallas Gray, temporary custodian, effective May 7; Susan Wertz, elementary teacher, effective June 3; and Rosemary Rodgers, elementary aide, effective June 3.
The board also approved the hiring of Kera Hendershot and Kendyl Guisto, both as third grade teachers.
The following individuals were also approved for summer school positions: elementary program — kindergarten, Mel Splain; first grade, Dianne Gardner; second grade, Scott Flexman; third grade, Rachel Burkhouse; fourth grade, Shannon Kio; and substitute, Karen Givan. Approved for high school programs were Lance Eric Baker, Kristina Francis, Ryan Woodruff, Adrianna Woodruff, Mindy Carley and Jeannerette H. Summer.
