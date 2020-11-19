SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Oswayo Valley School District will transition the majority of students to virtual instruction on Monday and continue through Dec. 4.
According to a letter for OV families dated Wednesday, students in third grade through 12th grade will be educated via full remote instruction.
While Superintendent Jed Hamberger said he does not agree, the Pennsylvania Department of Health suggested the move as a result of Potter County’s move to substantial risk for COVID-19, with both criteria (incidents per 100,000 people and percentage of tested subjects) met for that distinction.
The district does not have electronic devices for students in Pre-K through second grade, so those students will remain in full in-person instruction.
The letter also noted that, while Learning Support students will be instructed virtually, those who are identified as Emotional Support or Life Skills will continue with full in-person instruction.
The letter outlined the plan of action for the district’s staff and their children as follows: staff will instruct from the school building until “we are forced to no longer be in the building,” according to the letter.
During the time the staff can continue instructing from the buildings, they will be able to bring their children to school with them and adaptations will be made to ensure those students can complete their work.
Students who do not have internet access at home will be permitted to receive their virtual instruction in the computer lab at their assigned building.
Also, the letter stated that “we will be using the data from our virtual test run days to make the decision on who has quality of internet service needed to participate virtually and in person.” The letter notes that principals will be contacting families with students who will receive in-person instruction.
CTC students will be receiving virtual instruction during this time.
Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and all instruction will pause during that time frame.
The letter also notes that athletics will be maintained as long as possible, with the understanding that the situation can change at any point in the future.