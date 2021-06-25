SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — The 114th commencement of the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School included 22 seniors receiving diplomas.
During commencement earlier this month, the welcome address was presented by Zane Malogrino, the recipient of the Third Honors Award. He is the son of Dale and Anita Norton of Shinglehouse and is employed at Matthews Construction.
The commencement address was given by Macy West, class valedictorian, daughter of Scott and Diane West of Shinglehouse. She will attend Pennsylvania State University and major in mechanical engineering.
Also giving a commencement address was class salutatorian, Hannah Winseck, daughter of Nathan and Casey Winseck of Shinglehouse and Jessica Wiley of St. Marys. Winseck will major in nursing.
Closing remarks were given by Kelsey Turk, class secretary, daughter of Steve Turk.
Music was provided by Natalie Seely.
Awards and scholarships were announced by Jane Perkins, guidance counselor. More than $150,000 in scholarships sponsored by local organizations were made available to Oswayo Valley graduates.
The class of 2021: Austin B. Abbott; Karinne C. Barshinger; Joseph C. Bell; Derrek C. Bickel; Colton M. Blanchard; Alexander J. Clower; Konner J. Hanchett; Kaitlynn M. Hoffman; Skylar R. Hohenwarter; Parker J. Howard; Quintyn H. Howard; Zane S. Malogrino; Kellcey G. Pesock; Daniel J. Rossborough; Nathaniel A. Rossborough; Mandi C. Smith; Carter W. Stedman; Marie A. Tomb; Kelsey C. Turk; Macy J. West; Hunter J. Wilson; and Hannah M. Winseck.