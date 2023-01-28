SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — On Thursday, in a wing of the Oswayo Valley Elementary School building, a festive red ribbon was cut to mark the beginning of a wonderful addition to the Shinglehouse community.
The Oswayo Valley School District, the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, parents, and community members came together to celebrate the grand opening of the Oswayo Valley YMCA Child Care and Early Learning Center.
The creation of the center was made possible through a collaboration between the school district, the YMCA, and Potter County Human Services. Funding from the Norton Trust Foundation through a community improvement grant helped facilitate renovations and classroom equipment. The child care center is the first fully PA-licensed center in the district and will offer care for children ages 6 months to four years old.
“The YMCA is a vital link in the chain of child development and early learning,” noted Jeff Townsend, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
“As a YMCA, we strive to be the number one provider of safe, nurturing, and affordable childcare and early learning in our region. Our mission is to help build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities through programs and services that are critical to the livelihood of a community. To that end, this new Early Learning Center will do just that. I believe that the new Early Learning Center will be a pillar of the Shinglehouse community and a beacon for families in need of our childcare services,” proclaimed Townsend.
Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent Jed Hamburger shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This is a glorious day for the Oswayo Valley School District and community, we have had this project in the works for a long time and have made great progress to get to this point. None of this would have been possible without the support of our school board, The Twin Tiers YMCA, The Norton Trust Foundation, and the county services offices.”
Hamburger continued, “We couldn’t bring this to our community alone and it took a village to bring it to fruition. We are excited to offer this to our community members and surrounding communities as it is a need that we saw for the people of our community and beyond.”
The YMCA of the Twin Tiers is already a leading childcare provider in the three Pennsylvania and New York counties that it serves. With the opening of the Shinglehouse location, the Y now operates four fully licensed early learning centers. The Y also has child care and enrichment services in 10 school districts spanning McKean, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. In total the YMCA of the Twin Tiers cares for over 1,800 children daily.
Kira Schine, associate child care director at the Bradford YMCA, was integral in the licensing process and collaboration with the Oswayo School District and Potter County Human Services. She noted the impact of this endeavor, “Child Care and Early Learning Centers are crucial to every community. At the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, we are dedicated to helping families with not only their childcare needs but also in helping develop children socially, emotionally, and cognitively. We are excited to become a part of the Oswayo Valley community and look forward to getting to know all of the families.”
For more information, or to inquire about registering a child for care, contact Kira Schine. She can be reached at 814-368-1610, ext. 250 or by email at KiraS@TwinTiersYMCA.org.