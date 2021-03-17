OLEAN — Before winter set in late in 2020, Anna Eskenazi Bush knew it was time to organize and create a play to lighten the load of dealing with the pandemic and the onslaught of dreary weather.
With that said, Bush posted on her Facebook page that she was looking for collaborators to write a play about COVID-19. As a result, a number of actors responded and creative writers pitched in to write the play titled “Zoomdemic” which will be aired beginning April 1 on YouTube.
The play, written by Bush along with two other women, Leslie Boxhorn and Lorri Leonards, presents short scenes or vignettes of a variety of situations people from all walks of life have encountered during the pandemic. The play, directed by Bush, will be presented on a Zoom screen with several actors performing their parts with props or costumes, as needed.
“We decided that we wanted to have fun with this,” Bush explained. “We tried to bring in a variety of experiences to capture the fact that we all went through (the pandemic) but we all went through it differently. … It’s the whole gamut with families, support groups, work, meetings and how they dealt with the pandemic.”
Each scene is a few minutes long, while some are newscast performances used as transitions for particular issues regarding the pandemic.
“We are using graphics and sounds during the transitions between the scenes to help set the mood and make it easier for the audience to follow,” added John Chmielewski, technical director. During each vignette, only the actors in that scene will be visible on their Zoom screen, while the other screens go dark.
Bush noted there are a total of 18 vignettes in the show, which runs approximately one hour. “Most of the actors are playing multiple parts, which makes it both fun and challenging,” Bush added.
In providing background on the production, it was noted the 13 cast members were recruited through various avenues, but most are friends of the writers in the industry as well as friends of friends.
“This resulted in having cast members from throughout the country,” Leonards remarked. “Our cast comes from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado and Virginia. It is really quite exciting.”
The writers also appear in some of the scenes to share how they wrote the show and obtained information for it.
Hannah Mills-Woolsey, one of the actors, said, “My favorite thing about doing a play on Zoom is getting to work with actors from different parts of the country, not just my own local area.”
Another actor, Alex Sanders stated, “For me, the process of acting out characters in Zoomdemic is helping me develop empathy for others’ life situations while allowing me to laugh and feel a sense of community during a static period of time.”
The show will air free on the YouTube channel called Spoonie Theater from April 1–15. The audience can obtain the link by either liking the Facebook page called Zoomdemic or by sending an email to Zoomdemic@gmail.com.
The ensemble requests that the audience provide a free-will donation to a national charity, if possible. The link for the donation will be provided when the video of the show is posted. The production will have closed-captioning available.
“This is hopefully the beginning of a series of virtual productions that include diverse populations, including those of us with disabilities,” Bush concluded.