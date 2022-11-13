(Editor’s Note: Now in its second iteration, the Laine Business Accelerator recently awarded $5,000 to nine Olean region businesses seeking to expand. Here are profiles of two from the 2022 LBA cohort.)
OLEAN — Brothers Andrew and Daniel Scull had a choice when Siemens Energy announced it would be closing its Olean facility, where the brothers had worked as machine operators for decades.
The brothers said they “could have sulked, or take a negative and turn it into a positive.”
And that’s exactly what they did, opening Scull Manufacturing in June. The machine shop, located at 1617 W. State St., has its genesis four of five years ago, when the brothers started buying machining equipment and storing it at their houses.
“At that point, it was just a hobby,” Dan Scull said. “But when the Siemens decision was announced, we thought, ‘How can we use our expertise and our experience?’ We decided to open our own business and make or break with it.”
He added, “We didn’t look at it (the closing) as a negative, but as a positive. It was a chance for us to leave our comfort zone.”
A chance meeting with a friend — Common Council President John Crawford — put them on the path to applying for the Laine Business Accelerator (LBA) program.
“John mentioned that to us, among other opportunities,” Daniel Scull said. “One of the requirements was making a video about our business, which we were already sort of doing. So, we figured we would apply.”
Once they were accepted into the program, the brothers quickly learned how vital the Accelerator could be for them.
“It has definitely taught us a whole lot about the business side,” Daniel said. “The speakers consistently give us something to think about, a different perspective or some avenue to follow that we hadn’t thought of.
“And our fellow businesses in the program are all like minded people — we want our businesses to succeed — and we have the opportunity to kick ideas back and forth. It’s definitely comforting to see others in the same position as we are.”
While the brothers are the only two employees right now, they have optimistic plans for the future.
“We want to employ those people we worked with at Siemen’s,” Dan said. “We want to build a business that can provide a sustainable lifestyle for them and their families. Our Dad worked at Cutco for 40 years. If we can provide that kind of lifestyle to 10 or 15 families, that would be great.”
AT BEAT CITY MUSIC, Colleen Gaynor, by her own admission, viewed Beat City Music as “two good-time Charley musicians” who happened to run a business. Then came their involvement in the LBA program.
“To be honest, we thought it was just a grant and had no idea of the time commitment it would entail,” she said. “So, we applied for it, oblivious to the commitment. And when we were told we had been accepted, we had a little bit of trepidation. Now, that’s completely turned around.”
Beat City, which is located at 217 N. Union St., was originally located in Allegany, but Gaynor and her partner decided to move to Olean to be more in the area’s central business district. Part and parcel of that move was an expansion of services, including securing contracts to rent musical instruments to students. Another plan in the works is to create a recording studio for local musicians to utilize and to continue to become the area’s “Music Hub.”
As a result of the involvement in the LBA, “We just learned how to be better business people,” Gaynor said. “We’re finding out what we need to do to run this place successfully. We realized the importance of planning, of having weekly business meetings, and reviewing our goals quarterly and annually.”
Being with others in the cohort has been a boost, too.
“We keep gaining ideas from others participating in the program” she said. “And the input from the Saint Bonaventure students (part of a group called C4, a student consultant group) has been remarkable. They are building a data base of all of the music teachers in a 60-mile radius for us.”
“We’ve also learned that we need multiple revenue streams if we are to be successful,” she said. “We’ve begun a music school upstairs, for example. Right now, we’re focusing on small group classes for the school.”
Other collaborative ideas for Music City have emerged from the cohort as well. “There’s an audiology business in the cohort that put forth the idea of holding hearing screenings for musicians right here at Beat City,” she said. “What started out as a cohort has become a circle of friends, and we are making personal connections about what we struggle with. It’s almost like therapy. Sometimes, we are so into our businesses and what we have to do to make them succeed that our social life is gone. The cohort has helped with that.”
(All nine selected businesses will be a part of the Laine Business Accelerator community showcase Dec. 6 at the Cutco Theater on the Jamestown Community Campus in Olean. A reception will follow at The Hub at Laine Place at 301 N. Union St. For more details, please go to www.lainebusinessaccelerator.com.)