Operation Warm Hearts Fall Festival Fundraiser Sept. 16

OLEAN — Over the past five weeks, Operation Warm Hearts has provided clothing, footwear, socks, underwear and books to more than 400 area children.
“Our really busy time is for back to school,” said Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins, president of Operation Warm Hearts. “The next thing will be winter coats.”
Operation Warm Hearts is in its fourth year of operation to help provide needed youth clothing and other items to families in need. A year ago it moved to its current location at 940 N. Fourth St.
Children need to feel good when they go to school, Sitter-Tompkins said. New clothes and sneakers go a long way toward that goal. “We are so lucky. We couldn’t do this without the community behind us.”
The organization has acquired 350 brand new children’s coats in anticipation of winter weather, she said.
Operation Warm Hearts’ second annual Fall Festival Fundraiser is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16, at The Hall, 80 N. Fourth St., Allegany.
Tickets are a $50 donation, which qualifies the holder for a chance at the $1,000 grand prize, Sitter-Tompkins said. There will be food, a DJ, basket raffles, 50-50 and a high-stakes wheel raffle. The high-end wheel costs $5 a spin and prized ranging from $100-$300. There is a limit of 125 tickets.
There are two corporate sponsors for this year’s Fall Festival Fundraiser: Enchanted Mountains Urgent Veterinary Care and Pamela Shumway, senior vice president at Morgan Stanley.
The public may stop by to buy tickets for the basket raffle.
One raffle will be Halloween quilts made by a woman who regularly donates between 20 and 30 quilts, Sitter-Tompkins said.
“Our move here last year was the key to our growth,” Sitter-Tompkins said. Operation Warm Hearts was formerly located on Wayne Street.
“It’s a cozy place to come,” she said. Clothing is sorted by size. There’s a nice little library where youth can pick out books. Everyone leaves with at least one book. There’s also a young adult library. “There’s no due date and they get to keep the books,” she explained.
Operation Warm Hearts has more than 2,000 members on its Facebook page. It is there that many people find out what items are needed. There’s also an Amazon wish list where people can order new items for delivery. Socks and underwear are a requested regularly.
“Families are growing with us,” Sitter-Tompkins said. “We’re seeing babies as infants. We want to see them growing with their families and build relationships with them.
Sitter-Tompkins works with the Cattaraugus County Health Department and other agencies who refer families to Operation Warm Hearts.
Sitter-Tompkins said the group hosts community events where outside agencies including WIC offer assistance. The Health Department offers lead testing at these events.
Operation Warm Hearts also provides transportation to families without a vehicle, thanks to an ongoing monthly donation from an anonymous local individual that will provide up to 20 taxi rides.