BRADFORD, Pa. — Open Arms Church will host Easter services on Sunday, April 9, in Bradford and Port Allegany.

The service will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. at 1289 E. Main St. in Bradford and 10 a.m. at 105 Smith Ave. in Port Allegany. Open Arms Bradford will also offer a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. that will be live streamed on Facebook.

Local & Social