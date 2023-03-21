BRADFORD, Pa. — Open Arms Church will host Easter services on Sunday, April 9, in Bradford and Port Allegany.
The service will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. at 1289 E. Main St. in Bradford and 10 a.m. at 105 Smith Ave. in Port Allegany. Open Arms Bradford will also offer a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. that will be live streamed on Facebook.
“We are looking forward to celebrating the resurrection of Jesus together. Easter is a time of renewal and hope. Just when all hope was lost, Jesus was in the grave and his followers had thought death had won, He arose. He defeated the grave and conquered death for us all,” said Open Arms Lead Pastor Zoe Hatcher.
“Now that Jesus has arisen and is Lord, what does that mean for us? He has given us a choice to follow Him, to walk with Him. We will be starting a new series called The Path on Easter Sunday. What is the path He wants us to walk on and how do we walk on it? Where are we going when we have chosen to follow Jesus?” Hatcher asks.