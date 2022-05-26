Onoville Marina opens under ideal water conditions

ONOVILLE — Boating season is back with Onoville Marina Park officially open April 29 for a nice, long season that will extend through Oct. 10.
Operated by the Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works, the marina is noted as one of Chautauqua-Allegheny Region’s finest and most affordable marinas, and is said to be one of the Allegheny’s best kept secrets.
Whether on a boating vacation, a fishing excursion or a Sunday drive, Onoville Marina Park is the place to be once it opens.
Amy Bragg, assistant recreation area manager, said the water conditions were about average this year. The summer pool, which is 1,328 feet above sea level, is holding steady.
“There were a couple of times when the pool levels went three or four feet higher than regular summer pool but, for the most part, we are holding at about 1,329 feet above sea level,” she said.
According to the National Forest Service, the reservoir is 27 miles long with 14 miles in Pennsylvania and 13 miles in New York state. There are 91 miles of shoreline surrounding the reservoir that has a maximum depth of 130 feet. Bragg said there is one spot out in the reservoir, down near Wolf Run in the Kinzua Dam area, that is actually pushing 125 feet deep.
The marina is designed to be flooded and is always prepared because it sits on a flood control reservoir. Bragg said, during high-water conditions downstream, part of the water is backed up at the Kinzua Dam so it will lower water levels downstream to help prevent flooding.
“On the flip side, there have been times when the water levels were so low the marina had to close. This is called low-flow augmentation when the water above the dam is released during a dry summer to keep the river levels up downstream,” she said. “The method aids in water quality and navigation.”
The marina offers approximately 400 dock slips and 73 campsites. Although the seasonal dock slips and campsites are already rented for the year, Bragg said people can still go through Onoville Marina Park’s website at onovillemarina.org to book transient (temporary) camping or docking.
The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism (EDPT) oversees the operation of Onoville Marina Park. EDPT has been seeking proposals from qualified architect and engineering firms to design a site layout that maximizes the value of the space at the current marina.
Director Crystal Abers said they are working with Beardsley Architecture and Engineering firm of Syracuse that has given them a proposal concept. She said they are looking at additional sites and replacement of the public restrooms is part of it. No construction is currently taking place at the marina. Work is expected to begin after this season.
“We are working on various grants and looking at opportunities of renovations to update the water and sewer,” she said. “We’re also working on high-speed internet service.”
Onoville Marina Park is scheduled to host Onofest 2022 on Saturday, July 23 this year. The event typically includes live music, food, craft vendors, exhibits, activities and fireworks. Abers said the event is still in the planning stages, but information should be available by mid-June.
Established in 1967 and operated by the Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works, the marina is located at 704 West Perimeter Road along the Allegheny Reservoir south of Steamburg, just north of the Allegheny National Forest and west of Allegany State Park. For more information, call the marina at (716) 354-2615 or visit online.