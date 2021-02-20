Cattaraugus County health officials reported only six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest single-day total since the fall of 2020.
There were 215 active cases, down from 225 reported on Friday, while there were 18 county residents hospitalized. There were 684 county residents in quarantine for confirmed or suspected exposure to the coronavirus, while there were 60 residents in travel quarantine.
The county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.3% on Saturday, down from 3.7% on Friday.
There have been 4,223 total cases of COVID-19 in the county since March, with 3,917 recoveries and 85 deaths.
Allegany County officials did not update its COVID-19 numbers on Saturday.
Across New York state, hospitalizations and deaths related due to COVID-19 in New York continue to drop, with fewer than 6,000 patients in hospitals reported on Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
The 5,977 patients were the lowest daily number since Dec. 14. Another 97 people died Friday, Cuomo's office reported, increasing the state's reported total to 37,776.
The state reported 7,692 people tested positive for the virus out of 251,645 tested, for a positive rate of 3.06% — the lowest rate since before Thanksgiving.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.53%, a figure that has been decreasing for the past 43 days, Cuomo said.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing fell below 3% for the first time in months — it was at 2.97% on Friday.