OLEAN — Only one new case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
Health department staff are also following 19 active cases, six who are hospitalized and 48 in contact quarantine.
The new case of COVID-19 reported Tuesday was a man from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 3,073 cases. The northeast opart of the county has had 1,090 cases, the southwest 862 and the northwest 691.
There have been 3,051 women and 2,665 men diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 2020. There have been 5,716 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus and 5,591 have recovered.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the Cattaraugus County public health director, said the daily positivity was 0%, the seven-day rolling average was 0.6% and the 14-day average was 0.9%.
Watkins said there are 27,358 people who have completed their vaccine series and 31,469 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 50% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 41.% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Finnerty’s Tap Room in Ellicottville on Friday. The vaccine clinic being held is to meet the vaccine requirement for the Summer Music Festival hosted at Holiday Valley Resort July 2-4.
The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at this clinic. Individuals receiving the J&J vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after administration.
Individuals 18 years of age and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to register for the vaccine.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info
A limited number of walk-ins appointments will also be available.
On June 17, the health department will partner with CHBWV, the site contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project, to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Ashford Office Complex on Route 219 in Ashford Hollow from 1-4:30 p.m. Bring photo identification.
The clinic will offer either the Pfizer two-dose vaccine or the J&J one-shot vaccine. It is available for individuals age 18 and older.
Pfizer, the only vaccine approved for children starting at age 12, requires the second dose in 21 days. The health department will schdule these people for a second dose on July 8.
A parent/legal guardian whose consent will be obtained at the time of vaccination must accompany any minor seeking vaccination.
Cattaraugus County residents needing assistance registering for the vaccine should call our Vaccine Hotline.
STATEWIDE, there were less than 500 new COVID-19 cases Monday and hospitalizations stayed below 800.
The state confirmed 442 new cases Monday and reported another 71,953 test results. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the coronaviruswas 0.61%.
Covid hospitalizations fell three to 796, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Another 14 people in New York died Monday due to the coronavirus, which brings the statewide death toll to 42,813.
So far, 54.8% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 47.5% have received all required doses.