An online petition apparently encouraged state parks officials to reconsider a plan to end winter camping at all but one cabin trail in Allegany State Park.
A Randolph woman, Renee Posey, recently noticed a lot of Allegany State park cabin trails were not available for an early spring camping trip she was planning through ReserveAmerica.com, the online reservation service used by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
“There was only one cabin trail that was going to be open with 13 to 14 cabins,” Posey said Wednesday. “A lot of the cabins won’t open until May, when they normally open in April.”
That changed after one Buffalo television station raised the issue with state parks officials, Posey said. Three more cabin trails, Sugarbush, Diehl and McIntosh will join Summit cabins offering year-round camping.
“It’s not clear why they are doing it,” Posey said. “They said they wanted to target their resources to the peak season.” It apparently affects multiple parks across the state, including Letchworth.
Posey said an online petition on change.org had garnered nearly 3,000 signatures already.
“Now,” Posey said, “people would like some of the rustic cabins open in October and November.” The cabins are less expensive than other park cabins or the cottages, some of which are privately owned, she added.
“The state has made some changes,” Posey said. “We would like them to make a few more.” She and others are considering forming a group to advocate for parks across the state.
Posey, whose family celebrates Thanksgiving each year, said that hunters and others who like the quiet camping of late fall would have few affordable cabins available under the original plan to reduce the number of winter cabins.
Cottages on both sides of the park, Group Camp 5 and Camp Turner in the Quaker area would remain open during winter months. Posey said they are much more expensive and are not eligible for the State Parks’ Access pass, which provides discount lodging for the disabled.
“It cuts off access for a lot of local people who don’t have a lot of money,” Posey said. “Camping needs to be affordable for those who live around here so everyone can enjoy nature.”
She also wanted primitive cabins open until November for hunters.
Dan Keefe, a spokesman for the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in Albany, said Wednesday that changes in the initial plans have been made to reflect public concerns.
Three cabin trails that “are among the most affordable winterized cabin loops at the park” were added to the Summit cabin trail that will be available year-round. They are Sugar Bush, McIntosh and Diehl trails.
“Demand for Allegany’s winter camping is much lower compared to the peak spring-fall season,” Keefe pointed out. “To improve efficiency, we are concentrating winter camping in fewer camping “trails,” which saves the expense of heating cabins and bathroom buildings, plowing snow and other maintenance to keep open cabins that are often vacant. This will allow us to focus staff and resources on the peak season.”
Keefe said the plan is still being refined so staffing needs aren’t available.
Park officials were aware of the online petition to reconsider the plan to limit winter camping to one cabin trail, park-owned and private cottages, Group Camp 5 and Camp Turner.
“To ensure high quality experiences for our visitors and make the most of our resources, the agency periodically reviews its operations, including the camping season schedule,” Keefe said. “We recently adjusted the schedules of some camping accommodations to focus on the core Memorial Day through Columbus Day season, when demand is highest. We recognize Allegany State Park offers exceptional winter recreation opportunities, and we continue to refine the schedule to offer a robust number of camping accommodations in the winter months.”
Keefe also made the following points:
Beginning Sept. 1, additional cabins will be available for winter reservations. Thirty-two cabins on Sugarbush, Diehl, and Weller Cabin trails respectively, will be available ranging from $80.50 to $87.50 per night.
Winter camping options currently available for reservation include the Summit Trail cabins, Bova Trail cottages, Parallel Trail cottages, and Fancher Trail cottages, ranging from $108.50 per night to $206.25 per night in winter. Group Camp 5 with its 18 cabins can be rented as a block for $750 per night, which translates into an effective nightly rate of $41.66 per cabin.
The Access Pass is accepted at the Summit, Sugarbush, Diehl, and Weller Trail Cabins.
Currently, there is ample availability for these cabins during most weeks for the winter months.
Additionally, a variety of lodging choices are available in nearby communities which offer convenient access to the park’s popular cross-country ski trails and snowmobile trails.