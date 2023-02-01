OLEAN — The Cattaraugus One Stop Career Center is more than just for those looking for a job. Its goal is to provide constructive, convenient information to employers, businesses, workers and job seekers alike in Cattaraugus County.

“We are part of a nationwide workforce development system designed to help capable employees find and train for better jobs and to help employers find and train qualified employees,” explained Bret Marvin, center manager.

 

