OLEAN — The Cattaraugus One Stop Career Center is more than just for those looking for a job. Its goal is to provide constructive, convenient information to employers, businesses, workers and job seekers alike in Cattaraugus County.
“We are part of a nationwide workforce development system designed to help capable employees find and train for better jobs and to help employers find and train qualified employees,” explained Bret Marvin, center manager.
One resource that many employers use at the center is the Basic Skills Assessment. “Employers utilize the testing, but many employers aren’t sure what exactly it is,” Marvin said. “Our fully trained One Stop staff offers free basic skills assessment testing (TABE test) to let individuals and potential employers know what areas they may be strong in, or what areas may need brushing up. Many local employers now require TABE testing prior to consideration for employment.”
Contact Cindy Kifer at (716) 373-1880 ext. 261, for TABE testing availability and more information.
In addition to testing, workshops are planned in person every month. The orientation/career planning workshop is a great tool for those new to unemployment, looking to change job paths or new to the area beyond computer training and job search skills.
“This workshop provides an overview of the job search and career development resources and services offered through the One Stop,” Cheryl Keesler, Employment Specialist said. “It also provides information on a variety of tools in order to research career opportunities and the steps necessary for achieving specific goals.”
Most services are offered at no cost to the job seeker.
The One Stop Career Center is located at 175 N. Union St. in downtown Olean. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, to register for the workshop or questions, call (716) 375-2890 or visit cattco.org/one-stop.