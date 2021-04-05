One displaced after fire at Kaytee’s in Coudersport

COUDERSPORT, Pa. — One person was displaced after a fire Friday night at Kaytee’s Family Restaurant and Marketplace in Coudersport.
The Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department reported that the person had a residence that was attached to the building. Several animals are being relocated to new homes, too.
There were no injuries, according to the fire department.
However, they reported that the restaurant is considered a total loss and the produce and feed store areas both sustained heavy damage. The amount of damage has not been determined.
The Kaytee’s location housed a restaurant and a marketplace selling fresh produce, animal feed and gardening supplies.
The fire department did not report a possible cause but said the blaze remains under investigation.
Firefighters traveled from four Pennsylvania counties and even New York state to battle the fire. U.S. Route 6 was shut down as they fought. The following fire departments assisted Coudersport on scene: Smethport, Port Allegany, Eldred Borough, Shinglehouse, Austin, Galeton, Ulysses, Roulette, Harrison Township, Westfield, Emporium, Bradford Township and Allegany, N.Y. The Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association (CVAA) was on scene, too.
Altogether, there were 175 firefighters, 18 engines, five rescue vehicles, three aerial devices, three squads, four ambulances, two tankers and two patrols, according to the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department.
Also on scene were UGI, West Penn Power, the Coudersport Borough Water Authority, Coudersport Borough Police and Coudersport-based state police. Dispatchers assisted from the Tioga County and McKean County 911 centers.
A rekindle in the restaurant’s roof was reported at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, and Coudersport firefighters worked on it for about an hour and a half while Roulette stood by at the Coudersport station.
The investigation, which is being conducted by the state police fire marshal unit and officers of the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, is ongoing.
After working at the fire scene Friday night and again Saturday, the Coudersport firefighters continued their busy weekend. They held a chicken BBQ, selling out 500 halves in less than an hour.