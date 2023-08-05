LITTLE VALLEY — As the 180th Cattaraugus County Fair enters its last day today, many eyes will be on the 4-H Market Class Animal Auction.

The auction of top meat animals and poultry starts at 1:30 p.m. in the auction ring as well as online through petersonauction.com.

The animals to be auctioned have been listed on the Peterson Auction website all week and bids went live at 5 p.m. Friday.

An Open Beef Show and All Breeds Horse were held Friday morning. Following a Monster Truck Pit Party at 6 p.m., the Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally got underway in front of the grandstand at 7:30.

The Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally will be repeated today at 1:30 p.m., after a pit party at 12:30 p.m., and a Big Rig Truck Pull will top off the grandstand entertainment tonight at 6:30.

During the Open Beef Show, a white-haired couple from Panama, N.Y. could be seen exhibiting short horn beef.

Kelly and Joe Osborne have been going to county fairs for 30 years. Their children were in 4-H, but have all aged out of the organization.

“We’ve been coming to the Cattaraugus County Fair for the past six years,” Kelly said. They operate Shady Maple Farm in Panama and have about 20 of the short horns. Kelly was exhibiting Rylee and her husband had Scarlett.

“We bred our own herd,” Kelly said. “We sell calves to 4-H and FFA kids and have freezer beef for sale.” The couple have a Facebook page where people contact them about the beef.

Thatcher Gernatt of Gowanda received a Supreme Champion Female banner for his crossbreed Elsa. His brother Everett and JJ Bond helped Thatcher set up his cow for a photo afterward.

Another familiar scene in the cow barns is the presence of family areas where parents and children gather for meals and to pass the time during fair week. A table and several camp chairs are usually set up around cattle being displayed by 4-H members.

Amanda Thompson of Randolph and Andrea Tempio of Rochester were sitting around one of those tables Friday morning along with about 10 children.

“We play a lot of cards,” said Thompson. “Anything to entertain the children for a while. There are kids fro four families right now.”

In a corner of the Rabbit Barn on Friday, a clutch of baby ducks were popular with youngsters. Earlier in the week, it was the Poultry Barn.

Over in the Swine Barn, Grady Steward of Kennedy fed his hog Ace some water after he had been weighed for Saturday’s auction. Ace won second place in the Medium Weight Hog category.

BEEF JUDGING RESULTS

Master Showmanship Contest

1st — Erin Hayes

2nd — Kyra Pence

3rd — Quinn Pence

4th — Daniel Stang

5th — Allie Erhart

6th — Ethan Washington

7th — Ali Greenawalt

8th — Mark Smallback

9th — Blake Hill

Grand Champion Beef Showman — Allie Erhart

Reserve Champion Beef Showman — Easton Pence Highly Commendable Beef Showman — Grady Steward Commendable Beef Showman — Caden Herman

Grand Champion Market Beef — Easton Pence

Reserve Champion Market Beef — Wyatt Shields.

Highly Commendable Market Beef — Caden Herman Commendable Market Beef — Kyra Pence

Dairy Steers Grand Champion Showman — Daniel Stang Reserve Champion Showman — Ali Greenawalt

Highly Commendable Showman — Joshua Graser Commendable Showman — Jace Rublee

Grand Champion Dairy Steer — Joshua Graser

Reserve Champion Dairy Steer — James Graser

Highly Commendable Dairy Steer — Daniel Stang Commendable Dairy Steer — Katelyn Store

JUNIOR DEPARTMENT

Dairy Show Grand Champion Dairy Showman — Blake Hill

Supreme Champion — Addyson Shawley

Reserve Champion Dairy Showman — Kaitlyn Bedient Best Bred & Owned — Blake Hill

3rd Place Dairy Showman — Katelyn Storer

Grand Champion Ayrshire — Caden Herman

4th Place Dairy Showman — Olivia Shawley

Reserve Champion Ayrshire — Colt Conklin

5th Place Dairy Showman — Caden Herman

Grand Champion Brown Swiss — Katelyn Storer

Reserve Champion Brown Swiss — Garrett Hill

Grand Champion Lineback — Caden Herman

Reserve Champion Lineback — Caden Herman

Grand Champion Short Horn — Kendal Herman

Reserve Champion Short Horn — James Graser

ENGLISH HORSE SHOW

Grand Champion Senior — Kendyl Rogers

Reserve Champion Senior — Lindsey Kolb

Grand Champion Junior — Ethan Hoffman

Reserve Champion Junior — Madeline Pietras

Grand Champion Pony — Hayden Kolb

Reserve Champion Pony — Olivia Knab

Grand Champion Novice — Savannah Morello

Reserve Champion Novice — Abby Long

Grand Champion Walk Trot 7-11 — Sophie Klink

Reserve Champion Walk Trot 7-11 — Ava Morrissey Driving Junior — Madeline Pietras

Driving Pony — Harper Smith

Driving Senior — Abigail Pitts

Grand Champion Showman — Ava Morrisey

Reserve Champion Showman — Mark Smallback

