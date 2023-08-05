LITTLE VALLEY — As the 180th Cattaraugus County Fair enters its last day today, many eyes will be on the 4-H Market Class Animal Auction.
The auction of top meat animals and poultry starts at 1:30 p.m. in the auction ring as well as online through petersonauction.com.
The animals to be auctioned have been listed on the Peterson Auction website all week and bids went live at 5 p.m. Friday.
An Open Beef Show and All Breeds Horse were held Friday morning. Following a Monster Truck Pit Party at 6 p.m., the Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally got underway in front of the grandstand at 7:30.
The Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally will be repeated today at 1:30 p.m., after a pit party at 12:30 p.m., and a Big Rig Truck Pull will top off the grandstand entertainment tonight at 6:30.
During the Open Beef Show, a white-haired couple from Panama, N.Y. could be seen exhibiting short horn beef.
Kelly and Joe Osborne have been going to county fairs for 30 years. Their children were in 4-H, but have all aged out of the organization.
“We’ve been coming to the Cattaraugus County Fair for the past six years,” Kelly said. They operate Shady Maple Farm in Panama and have about 20 of the short horns. Kelly was exhibiting Rylee and her husband had Scarlett.
“We bred our own herd,” Kelly said. “We sell calves to 4-H and FFA kids and have freezer beef for sale.” The couple have a Facebook page where people contact them about the beef.
Thatcher Gernatt of Gowanda received a Supreme Champion Female banner for his crossbreed Elsa. His brother Everett and JJ Bond helped Thatcher set up his cow for a photo afterward.
Another familiar scene in the cow barns is the presence of family areas where parents and children gather for meals and to pass the time during fair week. A table and several camp chairs are usually set up around cattle being displayed by 4-H members.
Amanda Thompson of Randolph and Andrea Tempio of Rochester were sitting around one of those tables Friday morning along with about 10 children.
“We play a lot of cards,” said Thompson. “Anything to entertain the children for a while. There are kids fro four families right now.”
In a corner of the Rabbit Barn on Friday, a clutch of baby ducks were popular with youngsters. Earlier in the week, it was the Poultry Barn.
Over in the Swine Barn, Grady Steward of Kennedy fed his hog Ace some water after he had been weighed for Saturday’s auction. Ace won second place in the Medium Weight Hog category.
BEEF JUDGING RESULTS
Master Showmanship Contest
1st — Erin Hayes
2nd — Kyra Pence
3rd — Quinn Pence
4th — Daniel Stang
5th — Allie Erhart
6th — Ethan Washington
7th — Ali Greenawalt
8th — Mark Smallback
9th — Blake Hill
Grand Champion Beef Showman — Allie Erhart
Reserve Champion Beef Showman — Easton Pence Highly Commendable Beef Showman — Grady Steward Commendable Beef Showman — Caden Herman
Grand Champion Market Beef — Easton Pence
Reserve Champion Market Beef — Wyatt Shields.
Highly Commendable Market Beef — Caden Herman Commendable Market Beef — Kyra Pence
Dairy Steers Grand Champion Showman — Daniel Stang Reserve Champion Showman — Ali Greenawalt
Highly Commendable Showman — Joshua Graser Commendable Showman — Jace Rublee
Grand Champion Dairy Steer — Joshua Graser
Reserve Champion Dairy Steer — James Graser
Highly Commendable Dairy Steer — Daniel Stang Commendable Dairy Steer — Katelyn Store
JUNIOR DEPARTMENT
Dairy Show Grand Champion Dairy Showman — Blake Hill
Supreme Champion — Addyson Shawley
Reserve Champion Dairy Showman — Kaitlyn Bedient Best Bred & Owned — Blake Hill
3rd Place Dairy Showman — Katelyn Storer
Grand Champion Ayrshire — Caden Herman
4th Place Dairy Showman — Olivia Shawley
Reserve Champion Ayrshire — Colt Conklin
5th Place Dairy Showman — Caden Herman
Grand Champion Brown Swiss — Katelyn Storer
Reserve Champion Brown Swiss — Garrett Hill
Grand Champion Lineback — Caden Herman
Reserve Champion Lineback — Caden Herman
Grand Champion Short Horn — Kendal Herman
Reserve Champion Short Horn — James Graser
ENGLISH HORSE SHOW
Grand Champion Senior — Kendyl Rogers
Reserve Champion Senior — Lindsey Kolb
Grand Champion Junior — Ethan Hoffman
Reserve Champion Junior — Madeline Pietras
Grand Champion Pony — Hayden Kolb
Reserve Champion Pony — Olivia Knab
Grand Champion Novice — Savannah Morello
Reserve Champion Novice — Abby Long
Grand Champion Walk Trot 7-11 — Sophie Klink
Reserve Champion Walk Trot 7-11 — Ava Morrissey Driving Junior — Madeline Pietras
Driving Pony — Harper Smith
Driving Senior — Abigail Pitts
Grand Champion Showman — Ava Morrisey
Reserve Champion Showman — Mark Smallback