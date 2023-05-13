An Olean firefighter who died during the COVID-19 pandemic has been recorded in a place of national honor.
Tracy Veno, who joined the Olean Fire Department in the early 1980s, died Dec. 10, 2021, at Olean General Hospital from complications related to COVID-19. He was 63. The death of the active firefighter was classified as a line of duty death, said former Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson, and as such he was honored May 7 at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Md.
“I’m very blessed — by the grace of God, by my family and friends,” said Vickie Veno, Veno’s wife of 36 years who joined a contingent of family members and city fire personnel to attend the services. “It’s been a hard year, and it’s been a nightmare… but I can’t say enough positive about the weekend. I’m sure Tracy’s looking down on us.”
Other family members included two of Veno’s sisters, a brother and his daughter, Meghan. Veno’s nephew, Fire Capt. Nathan Veno, joined the fire department’s representatives, who were Richardson, Capt. Jared Isaman and firefighter Roger Howard.
Veno noted he attended as a department member, rather than a family member, to get the experience and know first-hand how the process and ceremony works in the event of another line-of-duty death in the department so he would be able to support that family as others supported him.
“It’s hard to put into words, to describe it, but the experience — I don’t want to call it wonderful, but everything was well organized with everything with the families in mind, with the grieving in mind,” Veno said.
“HIS SMILE WAS bigger than life,” Nathan Veno said of his uncle. “It was tough for the entire department — everybody loved him, and everybody saw him every day they worked.”
He credited Richardson for helping the family and getting Veno listed on the memorial for 2021, one of 144 firefighters who died in the line of duty that year.
The outpouring of support from Richardson and the community began when Veno was first hospitalized, his wife said, thanking Richardson for the comfort he offered.
Nathan Veno noted Richardson and former deputy fire chief Paul Melfi — active in the memorial’s foundation for decades — were instrumental in working through the process to have Tracy Veno honored.
“It was wonderful because (Melfi) could lead us through the high emotional time, and be the shoulder for us to lean on,” Veno said. The former chief “was kind of my guy throughout the whole process. I’m going to miss him very much at the department.”
Once the application process was complete and the date set, The weekend began with families being taken to a hotel with the families of other fallen firefighters. At the hotel, a number of activities were held, including decorating a luminaria bag to be illuminated that evening as well as breakout groups for the various groups such as spouses, children and other family members of the fallen.
“They were there to offer support,” Vickie Veno said. “It was amazing how many different family members shared their stories. It was the coronavirus … or to hear others share their stories about how they were hit on a scene — it’s not all in fires.”
Veno’s place on the memorial is the first for the department. The first line of duty death of an Olean firefighter was reported in 1933, when Thomas Brown collapsed after attending a fire call in North Olean. The memorial tracks line-of-duty deaths from 1981 to the present.
SATURDAY INCLUDED a tour of campus, as well as watching the arrival of the Red Helmet Motorcycle Club.
“There were hundreds and hundreds that did their parade around the campus in honor of the fallen,” Nathan Veno said.
In the evening, a candlelight vigil was held at the memorial, with songs, speakers and remembrances.
“It was very beautiful — very beautiful. It really hit some high heart-notes,” he added.
On Sunday morning, the families were escorted through “The Sea of Blue,” all of the fire crews in attendance lining the walkway to the service area to show solidarity with the families of the fallen. Veno said he believes it was the first time Olean has been represented in the display.
During the service, following more music and speeches, the families received honors by state and alphabetically.
“Receiving Tracy’s flag, his badge and a rose was such an honor,” Vickie Veno said. “It was very overwhelming. We all miss him so much and he’s never out of our thoughts and hearts.”
“That’s where I kind of fell to pieces — when I opened up the badge,” Nathan Veno said. “That’s when it hit. It was beautiful.”
For more information on the memorial, visit firehero.org.