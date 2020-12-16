OLEAN — Planning on how to breathe new life into South Union Street is progressing, city officials reported Tuesday.
During a strategic planning meeting of the Olean Common Council, city Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring detailed the current status of the corridor project, expected to break ground in 2022.
The project, Ring said, is expected to cost around $1.95 million, with $1.4 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, $200,000 from the city’s sewer fund to make upgrades to that system, and the remainder from borrowing.
The highlight of the current planning, Ring said, is a shared-use bicycle and walking path along the east side of the street.
“We think it’s important to connect it down to Lincoln Park, down to the South Olean neighborhood, down to Franchot Park,” Ring said, adding that when lined with trees, “I imagine it feeling like you’re riding down the middle of a park.“
As a result, the street — which is currently a two-lane street with a turning lane, as well as wide shoulders — would be narrowed.
“It’s just this huge, wide monstrosity of a street, and it doesn’t have to be that wide. We have to salt that, we have to plow that,” Ring said. “It’s far less maintenance — we’ve eliminated as much pavement as we can.”
Safety is also being eyed, Ring said, noting that fatal pedestrian-vehicle accidents like have been seen along the corridor in the past could be mitigated. A crosswalk would be added at Irving Street — the site of a fatal accident in 2013 — with Ring proposing a flashing crosswalk beacon like those seen on North Union Street. A similar beacon is also proposed for the crosswalk at the north end of the South Union Street bridge.
“When you try to cross there, it’s next to impossible,” Ring said, adding it will serve as a visual cue to those coming into the city that they are entering a built-up area.
In order to help slow traffic heading north into the city center further, a roundabout is being considered to replace one of the two traffic lights on the corridor.
“Right now, there’s the potential. to have a roundabout at South Union and Greene Streets,” Ring said. “It’s going to look great, it’s going to help Ried’s (Food Barn) look great ... they’ve been really receptive.
“I really think this is the way to slow people down for the whole length of this project, to be quieter and safer,” he added.
Aldermen — including the representative for the area — liked the idea.
“I heavily agree,” said council President Paul Gonzalez, the Democrat representing Ward 3. “That intersection has very heavy pedestrian traffic. The Greene Street traffic is significantly less than the north-south traffic. I think a roundabout makes a ton of sense at that intersection.
“This is such a slam-dunk, easy 100% ‘yes’ for me.”
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)