OLEAN — Senior and youth fall programming will begin in the next few weeks.
At the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St., the Slendaerobix program will return starting Sept. 11 for the fall and winter months. The exercise program focuses on aerobics and toning with high and low impact exercises.
The sessions will run from 6-7 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the center. The cost is $5 per session, and no advance registration is necessary. Shewairy said the program is expected to run into May. For more information, call 376-5666.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Congregate meals through the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging are served at noon. A weekly schedule of events is published in the Weekend Edition of the Olean Times Herald. More information on programs is also available online at www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec. Follow the department on Twitter @oleanyouthrec.
In addition, the Bartlett House and Olean Point Museum, at 302 Laurens St., remains open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Call 376-5642 with questions or for more information.
THE AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM, run by the Youth Bureau and Department of Recreation, begins its first days next week in the former St. John’s School. The daily program for students in third through eighth grades is open from 3-5:30 p.m. every school day at no cost to parents, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the department.
He noted that the program begins Sept. 6 — the first day of school — and will be closed for school holidays, the first of which for the year is Columbus Day in October.
Holiday-related parties and special events will be announced at a later date, and activities during longer school breaks are also being considered again this year.
Two upstairs classroom spaces allow for children to play video or board games, various table games like air hockey and table tennis, make arts and crafts, or get homework help. The gymnasium at the school is also used for non-contact team sports like kickball, wiffle ball, free shot basketball, four-square and floor hockey. Healthy snacks will be provided.
The city signed a new lease this year, Shewairy previously reported, allowing the center to stay in the North Olean site as Southern Tier Catholic School moves into the building.
For information on the facility, call 373-7465 or visit
The city plans to run a youth basketball league for those in fourth through sixth grades from December through February, Shewairy said, and sign up information will be made available closer to the start of the season.