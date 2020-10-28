OLEAN — Yes, Virginia, there really is a Santa Claus Lane Parade.
It’s just going to look a little different this year.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce reported Tuesday that a reverse parade will be held on Nov. 27 in the Olean Intermediate Middle School parking lot off of Wayne Street.
“The Santa Claus Lane Parade is an event that brings in 1,000 people easily, crowding the streets and sidewalks downtown,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “With increasing numbers in our area, we faced concerns on whether this event would be appropriate; understanding the scenario of health regulations that are enforced to keep volunteers, staff, and attendees safe.”
She added that the parade is highly valued by residents, and it was important to keep the Christmas magic alive during the pandemic.
While traditional parades take floats past spectators, Yanetsko noted that the setup for this year will involve static floats while viewers drive past, snuggled warm in their vehicles.
“We considered hosting a virtual parade, but we know how strong our community’s excitement is about our traditional holiday parade and their urge to be outside of their homes, for we have all been isolated for too long,” said Erica Dreher, membership services coordinator for the Chamber. “The reverse parade option gives our community the in-person feeling that we’ve been longing for, which is better than nothing. This also allows us to host our authentic celebration while following our guidelines.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus are still expected, but Chamber officials warned that everyone should maintain social distance from the jolly old elf.
Chamber officials are still encouraging organizations and businesses to participate in the parade with a float, send in a musical unit, or display historical or public vehicles in the parade. Those wishing to prepare floats need to follow several rules:
- Floats may be no taller than 13 feet and they may contain a Santa or Mrs. Claus, as they make their entrance and throughout the duration of the parade.
- No candy, small toys, light up wands, etc. should be thrown from the float, and all children on floats must be supervised by an adult.
- There will be no walking permitted by participants and attendees to assure social distancing regulations are being followed.
- To participate in the parade, a float or unit must be decorated in holiday fashion. There is no theme this year.
- A safety committee will review all floats before they enter the reverse parade to be parked.
- Registration is due by Nov. 23. All parade participants must have a waiver signed and turned in to the Chamber by the night of the parade.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Black Friday. For more information or to register a float, call 372-4433, email events@oleanny.com, or visit the GOACC website at www.oleanny.com.
BUT EVEN WITHOUT a parade, downtown will still get decorated, Yanetsko said.
Exactly what this year’s display will be is still being determined, she said, but the garlands of lights are expected to return this year.
Decorating downtown was first implemented in 1929 to help businesses prop up sales after the stock market crash. While organized festivities scaled down in the 1970s, the seasonal event was restarted in the mid-1980s.