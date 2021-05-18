LAROCHELLE, France — Tom Krampf is familiar to many as the unofficial poet laureate of the Olean, N.Y. area.
He and his wife Francoise, lived on a farm in Hinsdale for over 40 years, before moving to a senior care facility in LaRochelle, France.
Krampf has just published a new collection of poems, Sea of Perpetuity, a boxed set of three illustrated chapbooks unified by a common reference to flowers or plants.
Illustrations, book design and editing is by Edith Feuerstein Schrot. The chapbook set is available for $27 at the Olean Meditation Center at 2275 Dugan Road, Olean and the Artisan Market of the Arts Council at 110 W. State St. in Olean.
Edith and Tom previously collaborated on Shadow Poems (1997) and Satori West (1987) and a sculpture installation, Shadow Poems at the quick Art Center at St. Bonaventure University in 1997.
During his time in the Olean area, Tom taught poetry and creative writing to the gifted and talented, the learning disabled, the mentally ill and residents in drug rehabilitation centers and prisons.
For many years he ran a program of poetry readings in Olean, that hosted writers including Wendell Berry, Gregory Corso, Peter Matthiessen, Roald Hoffman, poet and Nobel laureate in chemistry, and numerous poetry prize winners, as well as local motorcycle riders and pig farmers.
He read his work in universities, colleges, and secondary schools, both in the United States and abroad, and appeared on National Public Radio in New York and Buffalo.
In 2001, he was awarded a teaching residency at the Linenhall Arts Centre in Castelbar, Ireland, and in 2005 the French author and poet, Raymond Bozier, translated his long “Subway Prayer” poem, with excerpts published in the French literary journal, “Place Aux Sens.”
In 2006, he participated in the “Printemps des Poetes” (Springtime of the Poets) literary festival in La Rochelle, France, with leading poets from France and Iran. He was also one of the first U. S. poets invited to read at the Eden Mills Literary Festival, Ontario, Canada.
In 2011, he collaborated in a recital with the composer Sun Mi Ro at Houghton College, NY.
Tom is the author of seven previous books of poems. They include The Divine Genome (Guernica Editions 2017); Selected Poems, with the essay “Perfecting the Art of Falling” (Salmon Poetry 2013); Poems to My Wife and Other Women (Salmon Poetry 2007); Taking Time Out: Poems in Remembrance of Madness (Salmon Poetry 2004); Shadow Poems (Ischua Books 1997); Satori West (Ischua Books 1987); and Subway Prayer and Other Poems of the Inner City (Morning Star Press 1976).