OLEAN — A rentable bistro in the works for years will open for business this summer.
Mayor Bill Aiello said Wednesday that The Park Place @ Lincoln Square will have a soft opening on July 6 as the city opens up the small structure for rentals by restaurants and caterers.
“The opening of The Park Place @ Lincoln Square is great news for Olean,” the mayor said. “Lincoln Park is quickly becoming an Olean attraction. The open air building is used weekly by the R.E.A.P. Farmers’ Market and biweekly by the Foothills Crafter’s Market on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively.”
The mayor said the building provides shelter, if necessary, during the Concerts in the Park and has been a meeting place for many groups, who prefer not to meet inside during the pandemic.
“This new facility in the park will be another draw,” he said. “The Park Place @ Lincoln Square offers restaurateurs and caterers a facility to manage events or open a pop-up restaurant in the park.”
Equipped with electric burners, a sink, a commercial-grade refrigerator and 12 café-style tables and chairs, the site is ready to host special occasions, the mayor added.
Rentals are $100 to use the building from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Renters should note the facility is a “carry-in, carry-out” facility, with all waste to be disposed of off site. Health regulations require disposable utensils, cups and napkins, and biodegradable products are preferred.
For more information on rentals, call Terri Belli, office manager, at 376-5677.
The structure was part of the $1.25 million Lincoln Square project in 2019. It was originally set to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its opening as a rentable space for restaurants to open shop for the day or caterers to work events at the main pavilion.
The small building was designed as a dual-use facility. During warmer weather, it serves as a food-prep area for restaurants and caterers, while in the holiday season it doubles as Santa’s cottage for the annual Santa Claus Lane festivities.
It saw its first use in the latter role in 2019, and in 2020 it served the same role using the sliding front windows to allow for a socially-distanced visit with the jolly old elf. Officials said the structure is superior to the previous one — which was built in 2004 and did not have a foundation — as it is not only permanent, but two doors allow for a steady flow of children to visit Santa.
The main structure’s ribbon was cut in August 2019.