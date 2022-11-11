Old Library historic marker

Gail Feuchter, events and marketing coordinator for the Fannie E. Bartlett House (from left), Olean Mayor Bill Aiello and The Old Library owner Dan DeCerbo stand with the unveiled historic roadside marker out front of the South Union Street restaurant on Thursday.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — A new historical marker will bring more attention to the historic nature of The Old Library.

A roadside marker funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Roadside Marker Grant Program was unveiled Thursday. Gail Feuchter, events and marketing coordinator for the Fannie E. Bartlett House, led the effort to get the grant for the large cast iron sign.

