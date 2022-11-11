OLEAN — A new historical marker will bring more attention to the historic nature of The Old Library.
A roadside marker funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Roadside Marker Grant Program was unveiled Thursday. Gail Feuchter, events and marketing coordinator for the Fannie E. Bartlett House, led the effort to get the grant for the large cast iron sign.
“I’m so glad to get it in,” she said.
The site, built in 1909, saw the Olean Public Library begin its operations there in 1910. Already almost 40 years old when the Old Library was brand new, the library organization celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021. Feuchter said the anniversary was the catalyst for seeking aid to place a marker.
The library was partially funded by Andrew Carnegie, the Pittsburgh steel magnate-turned-philanthropist who funded almost 1,700 libraries worldwide between 1883 and 1929.
Seeking more space for collections and programs, the library moved out in September 1973. Over the next decade, the library hosted groups including the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging, the Olean Historical Society, Head Start, the Daughters of the American Revolution and a theater group.
Local restaurateur Louis Marra purchased the property in 1983, opening it as “The Old Library Restaurant.” After Marra’s death in 1990, the family operated the restaurant until 2012 and then as a catering firm and events center until 2018. Dan and Katie DeCerbo purchased the business and building in 2018 and, thanks to aid from the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative, renovated the structure and reopened in December 2019.
The library building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
Popular in the early eras of automobile travel, roadside markers are making a resurgence in recent years.
According to the New York State Museum, the state created its program in the 1920s to mark the 150th anniversary of the War of Independence. Markers were installed along roads until 1939, with larger area markers installed at roadside rest areas up until 1966. Since then, any new markers have been at the cost of local agencies. The state museum offers a list of the markers — almost 2,900 across the state, including four in Cattaraugus County — but the lists are not actively maintained.
To date, the Pomeroy Foundation has funded more than 2,000 markers statewide, with more than 1,100 in New York.
Fleuchter said the marker is the fourth to be funded by the Pomeroy Foundation in the city. A 2017 marker in Lincoln Park marks the site of a women’s suffrage torch rally in July 1915 — two years before women were allowed to vote in state elections. The rally had been sponsored by the state Women’s Political Union under suffragist Harriot Stanton Blatch.
A 2019 marker funded by the foundation indicates that Mount View Cemetery is the final resting place for former Gov. Frank W. Higgins, who served as governor in 1905-06 and had previously served as a state senator and lieutenant governor.
In 2020, the foundation funded a similar marker in front of the Fannie E. Bartlett House, marking the historic site on the 30th anniversary of the city’s acquisition of the property.
More markers may be in the city’s future, Feuchter said, such as highlighting the giant oak tree in Lincoln Park believed to have been planted by President Theodore Roosevelt.
“I would love one for under the tree — it might fall under the folklore program,” she said, noting the Pomeroy Foundation provides aid for red markers for its Legends and Lore marker program.
Feuchter noted that other communities have created tourist maps for those interested in viewing the signs, similar to the Woodland in the City map for the city’s large squirrel statues.