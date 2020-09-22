OLEAN — School Resource Officer Dan McGraw starts many days by stopping by a student’s house to help with a computer problem — and ends the day by talking to students in his office about personal issues.
McGraw, an officer with the Olean City Police, has worked as SRO in Olean schools for the past five years. In that time, he has become such a friend to students at all grade levels that he was recently honored as the Youth Officer of the Year by the State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association.
McGraw will be honored both by the Board of Education and the city at each of those meetings today.
McGraw said he found out about the award through Mayor Bill Aiello, and attended the award ceremony in Lake George a couple of weeks ago. It just so happens, McGraw said, that Aiello received the state award in 2003 when he worked as the juvenile officer for the OPD.
Taking a break from his busy schedule Monday, McGraw said he was honored and humbled to receive the statewide award.
“This place is so easy to work for,” McGraw said of the school district. “All the administration, the teachers, the staff and the students are just a fantastic group of people to work with.
“Anybody who doesn’t work here, should get a job here,” he said. “It’s just a good place to work.”
McGraw said he serves all of the schools in the district, with the majority of his time spent at the high school and middle school. He quickly added that he doesn’t mind working at all the campuses because he “likes to be busy.
“I have like a revolving door of kids,” he added. “It’s one of those things that when you help out one student, pretty soon all their buddies are coming in and you’re helping them out, too. Throughout the course of the day, I probably have dozens of kids in and out of my office.”
High School Principal Jeff Andreano said McGraw is successful in the district because he becomes involved with the students “before they actually get in trouble.”
Andreano explained, “So they know him and they trust him when things aren’t going good. That’s the key for him; he takes the time ahead of time.”
Superintendent Rick Moore said he also admires McGraw and the services he provides for the students.
“Usually, if a kid is all wound up, for some reason (McGraw) is able to de-escalate it,’ Moore said. “I think it’s because he does all this work ahead of time, and the kids all know him and like him.”
He said McGraw also adjusted to the needs presented by the pandemic when campuses were shut down from March through the end of the school year.
For example, McGraw was called to help the students in a number of capacities. There were many days when he traveled to the students’ homes to help them with computer problems to ensure they could continue on with their remote school work. He continues to provide technical help for students who are working on remote studies this school year.
McGraw also delivered the students’ lunches to sites on a regular basis during the shutdown of the campuses. In addition, during the summer months, he helps with students who attend summer school, and collects equipment such as laptops from other students who are on break.
“I’ll do what they want me to do,” he said modestly. “The best thing they could do for me here is to let me keep working because I love my job.”
Students who commented on McGraw included Caleb Foster, a senior at the high school.
“He’s more than decent, he’s a really good guy,” Foster said of McGraw. “He keeps in touch with each and every (student) — and he truly cares about the people in this school and probably outside the school, as well.”
Another senior, Connor Vorman, said he also likes McGraw for all he has done.
“He’s really a chill guy from what I know,” Vorman said. “And he tries his best to keep in touch with people and make them feel safe.”